WVU Makes Schedule Change, Will Play Week 0 Game to Begin 2027 Season

The second game of a three-game series between West Virginia and the Ohio Bobcats has been moved. WVU athletic director Wren Baker announced on Monday morning that the 2027 matchup originally scheduled for September 18th at Milan Puskar Stadium will now be moved to Saturday, August 28th. This will be the first time that the Mountaineers will have played a game during Week 0.

There are no additional changes to the schedule as of this moment, so the Mountaineers are still scheduled to play Southern Miss at home on Saturday, September 4th, and VMI on Saturday, September 11th. The final game of this series will take place on September 1st, 2029, which will also be in Morgantown.

Seeking revenge

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole (56) blocks Ohio Bobcats defensive tackle Austin Mitchell (97) during the first quarter at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When West Virginia scheduled this two-for-one with Ohio, they knew going to Athens wasn't going to be easy. They are a quality Group of Six program and have been a thorn in the side of some Power Four teams before, including beating Iowa State in 2023.

With it being year one of Rich Rod 2.0 in Morgantown, the Mountaineers were still trying to figure out who they were, and unfortunately, the season took a major turn in this game when they lost running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray to what would be season-ending injuries. Despite all of the offensive struggles, the Mountaineers still had a chance, thanks to the defense pitching a second-half shutout. Too many three and outs cost West Virginia in this one as the Bobcats pulled off the upset, 17-10.

West Virginia leads the all-time series over Ohio 13-5. They are 11-2 when the game is played in Morgantown and have never won in Athens, going 0-3, although two of those losses took place in 1897 and 1949.

Updated future schedules for WVU year-by-year

2027

8/28 vs. Ohio

9/4 vs. Southern Miss

9/11 vs. VMI

Big 12 home games: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF

Big 12 road games: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

2028

9/2 vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte, NC)

9/9 vs. Youngstown State

9/16 vs. Akron

2029

9/1 vs. Ohio

9/8 at Pitt

9/15 vs. Robert Morris

2030

8/31 vs. Rhode Island

9/7 vs. Pitt

9/14 vs. Akron

2031

8/30 vs. VMI

9/6 at Pitt

2032

9/4 vs Virginia (in Charlotte, NC)

9/11 vs. Pitt

2033

9/10 at Pitt

2034

9/9 vs. Pitt

2035

9/8 at Pitt

2036

9/13 vs. Pitt