WVU Offensive Lineman Removed From Team's Official 2026 Roster

The West Virginia Mountaineers recently updated their roster for the 2026 season, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Phillip Bowser is nowhere to be found, spelling the end of his time in Morgantown.

Bowser was not expected to be in the offensive line rotation this fall, but had the potential to develop into such a player a couple of years down the road. He was a late add to Rich Rodriguez's "first" high school signing class, inking with the Mountaineers in February of 2025. Bowser picked West Virginia over offers from Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Ohio, Robert Morris, South Dakota, Temple, UAB, UCF, UMass, Western Michigan, Youngstown State, and a few others.

He did not appear in any games for the Mountaineers last season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Updated WVU offensive line group + depth chart projection

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Left Tackle: Carsten Casady, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya

Left Guard: Nick Krahe, Wes King, Cam Griffin, Rhett Morris, Raymond Kovalesky

Center: Landen Livingston, Wes King, Cam Griffin, Trevor Bigelow

Right Guard: Amare Grayson, Devin Vass, Josh Aisosa, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard

Right Tackle: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Andreas Hunter, Aidan Woods

Bowser's departure doesn't really change anything for the top of the depth chart, as in the guys whom the staff has trust to play in meaningful snaps. That said, it does make things a little clearer for the group of freshmen who are all vying for reps in fall camp.

Bowser was projected to be an interior player, most likely a guard, who could have turned into a center depending on how his frame filled out. Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, and Lamarcus Dillard should all benefit from a few extra snaps being up for grabs.

Morris is an interesting prospect because he can play either guard or center. Knowing how Rick Trickett operates, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a look at tackle, too. He attended a powerhouse in Don Bosco Prep, so you know he's been well-coached and should be able to make some noise fairly early in his career.

Goforth and Dillard are purely interior guys who each look to have a future at guard. Dillard could be someone they want to take a look at at center, but Goforth feels locked in at guard; it's just a matter of which side. I don't expect any of these three to crack the two-deep this fall, but that should be a different story a year from now.