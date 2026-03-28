WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr. Shows Early Glimpse in Spring Workout Video

We haven't had a chance to see Oklahoma transfer quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. sling it in an open practice just yet, and probably won't until the Spring Festival next month. We did, however, get a little bit of a sneak peek on Saturday afternoon, as Hawkins posted a workout clip on his Instagram page, going through drills and throwing in WVU gear.

What Hawkins brings to the West Virginia's offense

A legitimate dual-threat ability. When Hawkins takes off and gets into the open field, good things typically happen. Him matched up one-on-one with a linebacker is essentially an automatic first down and potentially an explosive play. Because of his ability to create plays with his feet, it's going to take some pressure off of the backs. Last year, opposing defenses spilled all of their resources toward the running back because there wasn't much of a running threat at quarterback. Scotty Fox Jr. showcased his athleticism once he got the starting job, but Hawkins' running ability is in a different stratosphere.

Hawkins is also a natural thrower of the football. Clean footwork, quick release, smooth delivery — it's all there. It just boils down to forming that chemistry with everyone on the offense and getting reps in the system.

Next-level potential

Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hawkins could have very easily been the next in what is a long list of great Oklahoma quarterbacks. They would have liked to be able to hold onto him, but with John Mateer returning to Norman, the path to start in 2026 was blocked.

There's a reason why Oklahoma and so many others wanted him coming out of high school, and the same thing can be said when he entered the transfer portal. Young quarterbacks that can carve you up with their arm and legs, especially of his caliber, just don't grow on trees. He has all the tools to put up big numbers during his time in Morgantown and turn himself into an early-round draft pick down the road.

What he did two years ago when filling in as the starter as a true freshman doesn't get the attention it deserves, especially when you take into account the supporting cast he had around him, or lack thereof. As I mentioned in my deep dive of Hawkins' tape a couple of weeks ago, the Sooners' offensive line posted a pass pro grade of 57.7 that season, according to PFF, while allowing 147 pressures.