WVU Redshirt Tracker: Who Is Still Eligible After the First Five Games?
We are five games into the 2025 football season, and although we're past the four-game mark, there are still a large number of players on West Virginia's roster who still qualify for a redshirt, or in some cases, medical.
Today, we do a breakdown of the roster to see who is past that four-game mark and who isn't and is still eligible for a redshirt.
Note that guys like RB Tye Edwards, WR Jeff Weimer, WR Jaden Bray, WR Preston Fox, BAN Jimmori Robinson, and S Justin Harrington are not listed because this is it for them. They would be beyond the four years of playing. RB Jahiem White is not listed because he is out for the season and will have a redshirt applied.
Can’t get a redshirt (has played in five games)
Offense: RB Clay Ash, WR Cam Vaughn, WR Rodney Gallagher III, WR Jeff Weimer, TE Grayson Barnes, TE Ryan Ward, OT Nick Krahe
Defense: DL Devin Grant, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Nate Gabriel, DL Edward Vesterinen, DL Asani Redwood, DL Eddie Kelly Jr., BAN Braden Siders, BAN Curtis Jones Jr., BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Reid Carrico, LB Ashton Woods, LB Ben Bogle, LB Ben Cutter, CB Jason Chambers, CB Jordan Scruggs, CB Nick Taylor, CB Michael Coats Jr., S Israel Boyce, S Kekoura Tarnue, S Fred Perry, S Darrian Lewis, S Jordan Walker
One more appearance burns a redshirt (has played in four games)
Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Cyncir Bowers, WR Oran Singleton Jr., C Landen Livingston, OL Carson Lee
Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Chase Wilson, S Chris Fileppo, S Derek Carter Jr.
Three games played
Offense: Scotty Fox Jr., QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Jarod Bowie, TE Greg Genross, TE Jacob Barrick, OT Malik Agbo, OL Josh Aisosa, OL Donovan Haslem
Defense: DL Corey McIntyre Jr., CB Tyrence Crutcher, CB Keyshawn Robinson
Two games played
Offense: RB Diore Hubbard, WR Armoni Weaver, WR Logan Ramper, WR Cyrus Traugh, WR Jarel Williams, TE Noah Braham, OL Brandon Homady
Defense: LB Cam Torbor
One game played
Offense: QB Max Brown, WR Christian Hamilton, WR Jordan McCants, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Robby Martin, OL Mickel Clay
Defense: DL Oluwaseyi Omotosho, DL Jackson Biser, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Quinton Goins, DL Wilnerson Telemaque, DL Elijah Simmons, LB Caden Biser, LB Mike Hastie, LB John Lewis, S Julien Horton, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S Will Davis
