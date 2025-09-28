Between The Eers: WVU Needs to Identify Building Blocks for 2026 and Beyond
At some point this season, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and his coaching staff are going to have to identify players they can build this program with in 2026 and beyond. Through the first five games of the season, wide recevier Cam Vaughn is the only clear building block and that's alarming.
Cornerback Nick Taylor and quarterback Khalil Wilkins played really well yesterday, and maybe they can be a part of that equation. Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. has a high ceiling as well, but just hasn't been consistent enough. Aside from those four players, there's not much to be excited about or have hope in for next fall or the future as a whole.
Is now the time for Rodriguez to start rotating more of the underclassmen into the starting lineup or two-deep? As far as the offensive line is concerned, I'd say yes, that would be a great place to start. Right guard Kimo Makane'ole and right tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford continue to play poorly. Josh Aisosa, Donovan Haslem, and Malik Agbo all showed some nice things while in the game on Saturday, and while they're all far from being a polished product, it can't hurt to see what they can do in an expanded role. If the struggles are going to exist, they might as well happen with the young pups.
On this morning's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss the quarterback situation and why it's so important that WVU find building blocks for next season.
