Where WVU Lands in the Big 12 Power Rankings After Another Rough Week
The second full weekend of league play is in the books. Each Sunday, we'll update our Big 12 power rankings throughout the season. Here's how I see things through Week 5.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Cowboys looked much better on offense, but the defense allowed nearly 400 yards passing and over 200 yards on the ground.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Considering how poorly they've played through two league games, you could make a case that WVU and Oklahoma State should share the bottom spot. WVU has been out-scored 89-24 in Big 12 contests.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
The Buffs nearly pulled off the upset of BYU, but fell just short. The passing game is still a huge concern for Deion Sanders and Co., so we'll keep them right where they are for another week.
13. UCF Knights
I didn't expect UCF to win three games all season, so credit to them for at least getting there already. No shame in losing on the road to K-State, so they, too, stay put.
12. Kansas State Wildcats
Avery Johnson finally looked like himself, throwing for 168 and rushing for 75. If he stays on track, K-State can still make some noise this season.
11. Houston Cougars (10)
The Cougars nearly lost to a winless Oregon State team, but found a way to escape Corvallis with an overtime win.
10. Arizona Wildcats (8)
I'm not giving up on Arizona just yet, but that was a rough outing in Ames. They have a lot to prove, but I also believe they've overachieved to this point. Middle of the pack, they remain.
9. Baylor Bears
Easy win for the Bears this week, taking care of business against a bad Oklahoma State team that just fired its coach.
8. Kansas Jayhawks (7)
Kansas lost a shootout at home to Cincinnati, and while the offense lit things up, they have some work to do on the defensive side. Remove the WVU game because their offense is atrocious, they've allowed a ton of yardage and points to Missouri and Cincinnati.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats (11)
A very impressive road win for the Bearcats. It is a little concerning that they allowed Jalon Daniels to throw for 445 yards, but hey, a win is a win.
6. BYU Cougars
Survive and advance. It may not have been pretty, but winning on the road in this league can not be taken for granted.
5. Utah Utes
West Virginia is in a bad place right now, but you still have to tip your hat to Kyle Whittingham and his staff for bouncing back from a deflating loss at home, going cross-country and dominating the way they did.
4. TCU Horned Frogs
A tight loss to Arizona State on the road isn't enough for me to drop the Frogs.
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
For the second consecutive week, the Sun Devils win a nail-biter by the score of 27-24. Last week it was Baylor, this week TCU. I nearly put them in the two spot.
2. Iowa State Cyclones
The offense came to life for Iowa State, well, the passing game did at least. The Cyclones rushed the ball for just 2.2 yards per carry. For them to be a true Big 12 contender, that has to improve.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Bye Week.
