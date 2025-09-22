Mountaineers Now

WVU Releases the Depth Chart ahead of Big 12 Home Opener Against Utah

The Mountaineers' two-deep sees no change against the Utes

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025
West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025 / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) host the Utah Utes (3-1, 0-1) open their Big 12 Conference schedule. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

There was one change to the depth chart, Devonte Golden-Nelson, the transfer from Akron, is no longer on the roster and was removed from the two-deep.

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Tye Edwards

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

Initial Thoughts

West Virginia made one change to the depth chart from a week ago and it does not come as a surprise.

The public depth chart is the least of head coach Rich Rodriguez’s concerns to the extent defensive back Devonte Golden-Nelson was listed this week despite being on the team roster. The Athletics Communications Department re-released the depth chart with the correction.

Obviously, the two-deep, or in this case among some positions, five deep, being released on Monday before a full day of practice there’s likely going to be little change, regardless of the lack of execution in the lopsided loss to Kansas on Saturday.

Former head coach Dana Holgerson released the same depth chart from week one till season’s end and I would not be surprised if we see little change, if any, throughout the season on the initial game week depth chart.

It is intriguing if anyone behind the starting offensive front can make a move to the top line of the depth chart after a full week of practice, and we may not know till they take the field Saturday afternoon.

