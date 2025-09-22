WVU Releases the Depth Chart ahead of Big 12 Home Opener Against Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) host the Utah Utes (3-1, 0-1) open their Big 12 Conference schedule. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
There was one change to the depth chart, Devonte Golden-Nelson, the transfer from Akron, is no longer on the roster and was removed from the two-deep.
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Tye Edwards
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
Initial Thoughts
West Virginia made one change to the depth chart from a week ago and it does not come as a surprise.
The public depth chart is the least of head coach Rich Rodriguez’s concerns to the extent defensive back Devonte Golden-Nelson was listed this week despite being on the team roster. The Athletics Communications Department re-released the depth chart with the correction.
Obviously, the two-deep, or in this case among some positions, five deep, being released on Monday before a full day of practice there’s likely going to be little change, regardless of the lack of execution in the lopsided loss to Kansas on Saturday.
Former head coach Dana Holgerson released the same depth chart from week one till season’s end and I would not be surprised if we see little change, if any, throughout the season on the initial game week depth chart.
It is intriguing if anyone behind the starting offensive front can make a move to the top line of the depth chart after a full week of practice, and we may not know till they take the field Saturday afternoon.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU’s Spot in CBS Sports' Rankings Might Surprise You After Kansas Meltdown
In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the Nightmare in Kansas
WVU in the NFL: Geno Smith Rebounds and David Sills Breaks His NFL Catch Drought