In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the Nightmare in Kansas
The Big 12 opener did not go as planned for West Virginia, getting dominated by Kansas in all three phases of the game. Once Jed Drenning made his way back from Lawrence, he joined Owen Schmitt and me to recap the action and break down what exactly went wrong.
Here's some of the show rundown.
The situation
All week, we heard and mentioned how this was a bad spot for West Virginia. The Mountaineers were coming off an emotional win over Pitt, and Kansas was coming off a bye, off a loss to its rival. That said, it felt like the result had more to do with WVU's issues than it did the situation.
The offensive line woes
Once again, the offensive line couldn't hold up, particularly the right side — Kimo Makane'ole and Ty'Kieast Crawford. Both produced PFF grades in the low 40s, which backs up what we saw on Saturday. Do the Mountaineers make changes there, or bank on these five repping it out as the solution?
Tye Edwards' injury
Just before the game, running back Tye Edwards was ruled out as he nurses a hip injury. All week, the coaching staff felt pretty good about his chances of playing in this game, which is why he traveled with the team. His absence clearly played a major part in the offense's lack of success. Clay Ash couldn't muster any yardage on the ground, nor did any of the other backs. The run game didn't come around until Jaylen Henderson and Khalil Wilkins were inserted at quarterback.
