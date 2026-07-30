WVU Removes Freshman Linebacker From Official Roster

In a recent roster update, West Virginia true freshman linebacker Trey McGlothlin (6'2", 205 lbs) of Bixby, Oklahoma, has been removed, signaling his departure from the program.

McGlothin joined the team this summer after finishing high school and was given the No. 36 in the roster update made earlier in the month.

McGlothlin picked West Virginia over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, UTEP, Wisconsin, and several others. The Mountaineers landed him in early December after having previously pledged to Oklahoma State. He backed off his commitment to the Cowboys following the firing of Mike Gundy.

In all likelihood, McGlothlin was going to be used as a deep depth piece at linebacker in 2026 while also serving as a scout teamer.

West Virginia's updated linebacker room

WVU Athletics Communications

WILL: Malachi Hood, Cam Torbor, Jason Hall, Ashton Woods

Torbor is a talented redshirt freshman who is much further along than people probably realize. I'm not sure that he will come out of fall camp as a starter, but I like his chances. That is, of course, assuming he carries over his strong performance from the spring. Villanova transfer Jason Hall Jr. projects to be a rotational piece/special teamer. Last year, he recorded 41 tackles and four sacks. Also, it will be interesting to see what they do with Ashton Woods, who missed a bunch of time recovering from shoulder surgery.

MIKE: Tyler Stolsky, Ben Cutter, Isaiah Patterson, Cam Dwyer

Stolsky and Cutter could end up being the two that start, and if that's the case, I'd guess that Stolsky would be the one to slide to WILL. Patterson is a solid depth piece, but is probably a year or two away from seeing a ton of snaps. True freshman Cam Dwyer is going to be a fun prospect to watch grow over the next couple of years. He runs extremely well and packs a punch when he delivers a hit. It's only a matter of time before he cracks the two-deep and eventually works his way into the starting lineup.

Of course, Alley will cross-train these guys, so don't expect them to be pigeonholed into either position. Before the start of the season, we could see the projected starters flip-flop spots. That's what the month of August is for — figuring out which pairing works best and the best way to deploy them.