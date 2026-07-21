One Name Change and Six Jersey Number Changes in Latest WVU Roster Update

Another update was made to the West Virginia football roster, and this one features some more jersey number changes and even a name change.

A full breakdown of the updates, along with a little info on each player.

QB Wyatt Brown —> Wyatt Walker Brown

Brown becomes the third freshman quarterback to join the roster, alongside Jyron Hughley and John Johnson III, who enrolled early. As a senior at Sherman Oaks HS in California, he threw for 1,975 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 970 yards and 21 scores.

TE Cameron Ball No. 82 —> No. 10

The Mississippi State transfer turned some heads during spring ball and is expected to see legitimate playing time, despite likely being listed as the No. 3 option on the depth chart behind Ryan Ward and Clemson transfer Josh Sapp.

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell No. 96 —> No. 18

The All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense selection gets back in the number he wore at Coastal Carolina. There are big expectations for him, and he'll have an opportunity to get out to a strong start, debuting as a Mountaineer against his former team.

LB Isaiah Patterson No. 54 —> No. 16

It will be interesting to see how much of a role Patterson will have this season with Ben Cutter, Tyler Stoksly, Cam Torbor, and Ashton Woods (when healthy) likely eating up many of the snaps. At UNLV last season, he registered 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

LB Tyler Stolsky No. 34 —> No. 14

Stolsky came in from Florida Atlantic during the winter and is the exact definition of a Rich Rodriguez player — a nasty, tough, physical, max-effort player who wants to inflict pain every time he delivers a hit. Skill-wise, I'd liken him to a Reid Carrico, but maybe a tad faster.

LB Cam Torbor No. 46 —> No. 13

I wouldn't be surprised if Tobor ends up winning a starting job, giving WVU a little more length and athleticism on the field in the second level. Regardless, he is going to see significant snaps and eventually develop into a stud.

CB Chams Diagne No. 18 —> No. 7

Along with the jersey switch, we now have a pronunciation listed for Diagne, which is "chomz jine." The long and lanky Georgia State transfer is pretty much cemented as a starter and could end up being the team's most consistent player at the position. He certainly has the highest ceiling.