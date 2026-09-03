WVU Reveals Full Uniform Combo for "White Out" vs. Coastal Carolina

Holy smokes. You know, football is right around the corner now. We've got unis!

Moments ago, the West Virginia football team announced its uniform combo for the season opener against Coastal Carolina, and to no surprise, they'll be donning the white jerseys in honor of Pat White for the "White Out." In addition to the white jerseys, the Mountaineers will be sporting the white pants with a gold stripe outlined with a navy stripe on each side, and the glossy white helmets.

Earlier this offseason, the team revealed that it would be swapping out the white matte helmet for a glossy look, officially ditching the flat look altogether. The Mountaineers did not wear a gold helmet last year (the bright yellow one), and it's doubtful that we will see it back in the rotation this year. The white helmet has the blue state with a small, gold Flying WV in the middle of it.

This will mark just the second time that the Mountaineers will wear white jerseys at home, the other occasion being Pat White's senior night, where even Mother Nature cooperated with a heavy snowfall.

Just before the game, WVU will hold its jersey retirement ceremony for White, slated to begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET. During his time as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback, he boasted a 34-8 record and became the first quarterback in college football history to start and win four bowl games.

“That’s a great honor," head coach Rich Rodriguez said about White's No. 5 being retired. "It’s one of the greatest honors any athlete could ever have at a university — you’ve done so well there that they want to retire your number forever. And not just as an athlete, but what you meant to the program. Everybody that gets their number retired probably made an indelible impact on that program for decades, and that’s what Patrick did. People are still talking about what he did 20 years ago. He was always about the team first, and why do I need to do to have West Virginia have success?”

With West Virginia going with the white uniforms, it's no surprise that Coastal Carolina has opted to wear all teal. There was no chance they would be wearing the black uniform this early in the year.

All teal in Morgantown 😤👌 pic.twitter.com/s1dw7ARxcE — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) September 3, 2026

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers will get the action underway at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TNT.