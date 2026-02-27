WVU's Roster for Spring Ball + the 13 Players Who Are Not on Campus Yet

On March 3rd, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez will hold a pre-spring ball press conference, and then not long after, the Mountaineers will be hitting the practice field, marking the unofficial start of year two of this staff's tenure.

Who is on the roster for spring ball? Who isn't? Let's break it all down.

I'd highly recommend bookmarking this page, so you can easily comb through to find a player's jersey number, height/weight, or class.

Let's start with who is not here. Thirteen players are still at home and will join the program later this offseason, eleven of whom signed during the early signing period back in December.

Here's the list: QB Wyatt Brown, RB Lawrence Autry, RB SirPaul Cheeks, WR Landon Drumm, WR Brad Mossor, TE Xavier Anderson, OT Jonas Muya, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, LB Troy McGlothlin, CB Simaj Hill, CB Tim Roberson, CB Vincent Smith, and S Jayden Ballard.

Now, here is a position-by-position breakdown of the spring roster, listed in numerical order.

Quarterback

No. 3 Michael Hawkins Jr. (6’1”, 203) | R-So

No. 6 Max Brown (6’2”, 221) | R-Sr.

No. 8 Jyron Hughley (6’2”, 195) | Fr.

No. 15 Scotty Fox Jr. (6’2”, 213) | So.

No. 18 John Johnson III (6’0”, 180) | Fr.

No. 19 Max Anderson (6’0”, 208) | R-Fr.

Running Back

No. 1 Amari Latimer (6’0”, 228) | Fr.

No. 4 Cam Cook (5’9”, 202) | Sr.

No. 20 Martavious Boswell (5’9”, 170) | Jr.

No. 22 Chris Talley (5’11”, 181) | Fr.

No. 26 Andre Devine (5’7”, 157) | R-So.

Fullback

No. 33 Kayden Luke (5’11”, 249) | Jr.

Wide Receiver

No. 2 DJ Epps (5’11”, 182) | R-Sr.

No. 5 Jaden Bray (6’2”, 209) | R-Sr.

No. 11 TaRon Francis (6’1”, 207) | R-Fr.

No. 13 Kedrick Triplett (5’11”, 211) | R-So.

No. 14 Keon Hutchins (6’0”, 178) | Jr.

No. 17 Prince Strachan (6’5”, 211) | R-Jr.

No. 23 Malachi Thompson (6’4”, 192) | Fr.

No. 25 Armoni Weaver (5’9”, 167) | R-Fr.

No. 80 John Neider (6’2”, 196) | R-Jr.

No. 85 Robert Oliver (6’2”, 180) | Fr.

No. 86 Cyrus Traugh (6’0”, 188) | R-Jr.

No. 87 Greg Wilfred (5’9”, 166) | Fr.

No. 89 Charlie Hanafin (6’0”, 181) | Fr.

Tight End

No. 0 Josh Sapp (6’2”, 234) | R-Sr.

No. 49 Carter Zuliani (6’6”, 254) | R-Fr.

No. 81 Kade Bush (6’4”, 220) | Fr.

No. 82 Cam Ball (6’7”, 240) | R-Sr.

No. 84 Ryan Ward (6’4”, 240) | Jr.

No. 88 Sam Hamilton (6’4”, 235) | Fr.

Offensive Line

No. 51 Raymond Kovalesky (6’3”, 264) | R-So.

No. 52 Nick Krahe (6’6”, 316) | R-Jr.

No. 54 Amare Grayson (6’1”, 309) | Jr.

No. 55 Aidan Woods (6’5”, 297) | Fr.

No. 56 Lamarcus Dillard (6’2”, 290) | Fr.

No. 59 Josh Aisosa (6’3”, 325) | R-So.

No. 61 Trevor Bigelow (6’4”, 267) | R-Fr.

No. 62 Phillip Bowser (6’4”, 266) | R-Fr.

No. 64 Rhett Morris (6’2”, 302) | Fr.

No. 65 Malik Agbo (6’4”, 275) | R-Sr.

No. 67 Landen Livingston (6’4”, 293) | R-Sr.

No. 68 Camden Goforth (6’4”, 321) | Fr.

No. 69 Devin Vass (6’6”, 306) | R-Jr.

No. 72 Cam Griffin (6’2”, 313) | Sr.

No. 73 Andreas Hunter (6’4”, 306) | R-So.

No. 74 Kevin Brown (6’6”, 280) | Fr.

No. 76 Deshawn Woods (6’5”, 291) | R-Sr.

No. 78 Wes King (6’3”, 304) | R-Sr.

No. 79 Carsten Casady (6’6”, 304) | R-Jr.

EDGE

No. 10 Jeremiah Johnson (6’2”, 243) | R-Jr.

No. 50 Harper Holloman (6’2”, 258) | Jr.

No. 95 Tobi Haastrup (6’3”, 252) | R-Fr.

No. 99 David Afogho (6’2”, 246) | R-Jr.

Defensive Line

No. 43 KJ Henson (6’4”, 275) R-Jr.

No. 47 Wilnerson Telemaque (6’6”, 255) | R-Fr.

No. 49 Carter Kessler (6’2”, 250) | Fr.

No. 51 Taylor Brown (6’3”, 290) | R-Fr.

No. 52 Corey McIntyre Jr. (6’3”, 284) | R-Jr.

No. 55 Yendor Mack (6’2”, 244) | Fr.

No. 58 Gabe Ryan (6’2”, 270) | Sr.

No. 72 Jaylen Thomas (6’2”, 313) | Jr.

No. 91 Darius Wiley (6’6”, 255) | R-So.

No. 93 Nate Gabriel (6’3”, 295) | Jr.

No. 94 Cam Mallory (6’0”, 315) | Fr.

No. 96 Zeke Durham-Campbell (6’5”, 254) | R-Sr.

No. 97 Will LeBlanc (6’5”, 289) | R-So.

No. 98 Brandon Caesar (6’4”, 265) | R-Fr.

Linebacker

No. 15 Ben Cutter (6’0”, 226) | Sr.

No. 30 Antoine Sharp Jr. (6’0”, 212) | Fr.

No. 33 Ashton Woods (6’3”, 225) | Jr.

No. 34 Tyler Stolsky (6’2”, 235) | R-Sr.

No. 35 Cameron Dwyer (6’1”, 195) | Fr.

No. 40 Jason Hall Jr. (6’1”, 222) | R-So.

No. 45 Malachi Hood (6’2”, 224) | R-Sr.

No. 46 Cam Torbor (6’3”, 239) | R-Fr.

No. 54 Isaiah Patterson (6’2”, 242) | R-So.

Nickel/SAM

No. 1 Geimere Latimer (5’10”, 191) | Sr.

No. 14 Andrew Powdrell (5’9”, 185) | Sr.

No. 17 Miles Khatri (6’0”, 208) | Fr.

No. 23 Emory Snyder (6’3”, 200) | Fr.

No. 37 Maliek Hawkins (6’0”, 199) | R-Fr.

Cornerback

No. 4 Da’Mun Allen (6’3”, 190) | Jr.

No. 18 Chams Diagne (6’3”, 211) | R-Sr.

No. 19 Nick Taylor (6’1”, 189) | Jr.

No. 20 Keyshawn Robinson (5’11”, 185) | Jr.

No. 22 Jaire Rawlison (5’9”, 188) | R-So.

No. 24 Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. (6’3”, 178) | R-Jr.

No. 26 Makhi Boone (6’0”, 171) | Fr.

No. 27 ChaMarryus Bomar (5’10”, 184) R-Fr.

No. 39 Jayden Bell (5’10”, 156) | R-Jr.

No. 42 Alex Adebayo (6’1”, 192) | R-So.

Safety

No. 3 Matt Sieg (6’0”, 180) | Fr.

No. 6 Da’Mare Williams (6’1”, 201) | R-So.

No. 8 Kamari Wilson (6’0”, 212) | R-Sr.

No. 12 Jacob Bradford (5’11”, 185) | R-Fr.

No. 28 Rickey Giles Jr. (5’10”, 188) | Fr.

No. 29 Kameron Reddic (6’0”, 189) | Jr.

No. 31 Shane Cornali (6’2”, 191) | R-Fr.

Punter

No. 83 Bryan Hansen (6’3”, 210) | R-Sr.

Kicker

No. 39 Peter Notaro (5’11”, 190) | R-Fr.

No. 42 Jack Cassidy (6’6”, 230) | R-Sr.

No. 48 Nate Flower (6’2”, 184) | R-Jr.

Long Snapper

No. 38 Macguire Moss (6’1”, 225) | R-Sr.

No. 48 Troy Fischer (5’11”, 225) | R-Sr.

No. 53 Kaden Seller (6’3”, 261) | R-So.