WVU's Mike Hawkins Jr. is PFF's Top-Graded QB in the Country This Season

If you feel like West Virginia QB Mike Hawkins Jr. has been playing lights out, giving you some flashbacks of Pat White, well, you'd be right to feel that way.

Through the first three games of the season, Hawkins has completed 26-of-38 pass attempts for 477 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He's also added 322 yards and six touchdowns with his legs on 44 rushing attempts.

Hawkins isn't just living up to the hype; in a lot of ways, he's exceeding expectations. He is currently Pro Football Focus's top-graded quarterback.

PFF's Top-Graded Quarterbacks (Through Week 3)

1. Mike Hawkins Jr. (West Virginia) - 93.5

2. Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska) - 93.1

3. Gunner Stockton (Georgia) - 92.8

4. CJ Carr (Notre Dame) - 92.8

5. Kalieb Osborne (UConn) - 92.5

6. Darian Mensah (Miami FL) - 92.3

7. Michael Van Buren Jr. (South Florida) - 91.5

8. Rocco Becht (Penn State) - 91.1

9. Malachi Singleton (Appalachian State) - 91.0

10. Devon Dampier (Utah) - 90.2

Some more numbers on Hawkins

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs along the sidelines for yards against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I never had concerns with his ability to push the ball downfield, but for some reason, there was this narrative being pushed that this was a weakness of his. Uh, no. So far, he is 12/19 on throws of 10+ yards and leads the entire country in yards per completion (18.3). He also leads the Big 12 in passer rating (217.3) and yards per pass attempt (12.6).

The thing I've been most impressed with is his ability to remain calm under pressure — situational pressure and also defensive pressure. He doesn't get big eyes when he sees an all-out blitz or when his receivers are having trouble getting open. He'll either throw them open, extend the play with his feet to buy time for his receivers, or just flat-out beat the defense with his legs.

When under pressure, Hawkins is 8/15, which ranks 20th in the country among QBs with at least 15 attempts under pressure. And when he's blitzed, he is 7/10.

Everything just looks so smooth and effortless. He has that big play ability, but also does all the little things, such as evading a sack, chucking the ball out of bounds, and not taking a sack. It's the hidden plays like that one he had last night on 2nd & 10 that keep your offense in a good spot. 3rd and 10 is a heck of a lot better than 3rd and 18 or worse, forcing something and turning it over.

It's been a while since Mountaineer fans have felt comfortable with the quarterback position, but with Hawkins, it's certainly there.