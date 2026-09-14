MAILBAG: Mike Hawkins Jr.'s Contract, Personnel Issues, Concern vs. UVA + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: This team answered a few questions, and personally I don’t think in a good way. WVU's defense is not good. Yes, they pitched a shutout but also allowed big chunk plays. If they don’t make corrections soon, it’s gonna be a very long year on that side of the ball. Thoughts?

A: Yeah, I think there's definitely A LOT that needs to be cleaned up on that side of the ball. That said, I actually don't believe it's as bad as it may feel because they've shown in both games what they are capable of, playing solid football for a half in each game. Stringing four quarters together is what needs to happen now. You can't have pockets of success. Getting off the field early and forcing three-and-outs is what has been missing. Concerned? Absolutely. Panicked? Let's see what happens this weekend.

Q: Our linebackers are looking terrible in coverage. Zac is blitzing almost every single play. Do we see the same play calling from in vs. UVA? They seem to be the biggest problem on the defense.

A: I am very interested in what type of game he calls against Virginia. He's always going to want to be aggressive, but when you have a mobile, dual-threat quarterback like Beau Pribula, you have to be careful about blitzing. This is where some of those exotic/disguised looks come into play. But you're absolutely right about the backers in coverage. This was my biggest concern in fall camp, and I had heard throughout August that it could be an issue. Outside of Cam Torbor, they just lack the athleticism and speed needed.

Q: Why does Zac think he needs to sit 9 on the line on 3rd down in an obvious pass situation and in turn leave the middle wide open?

A: There is one play in particular that popped into my head when reading this, and I can't remember exactly when it was vs. UT Martin, but it was around WVU's 40-45-yard line, and I was thinking the same thing, just on that play. Before the snap, I was anticipating having some of those guys show blitz and drop, not all pressure. Other situations, though, I get it. You want the quarterback to get the ball out fast, and the corners have done an okay job in coverage. It's the front seven that has made them look bad.

Q: Why do we not use man in the secondary when we bring an all-out blitz?

A: They do, but Alley is going to mix it up to avoid being predictable. I'd have to see the play(s) you are referring to, but it is maddening to watch them play a soft zone and basically play pitch-and-catch on you all day long. At some point, you need to challenge them and press.

Q: Is the defense a personal issue or a scheme issue? ….. I know it’s UTM, but I thought on 3rd down in the first half, we played well.

A: Personally, I don't think it's a scheme issue whatsoever. He had success with it at Oklahoma, and Brent Venables runs a very similar scheme, and it's always a top-performing defense. I think what you're seeing is the product of a defense with 11 new starters and guys not truly understanding where they need to be. But yes, also part of the issue is not having enough talent. I will keep harping on this all year long. WVU spent more on offense last offseason than defense and you don't need to have a source inside the building to know that. It's pretty obvious, although the extra info confirms it. He's working with his hands tied behind his back a little bit, not having the dudes he needs for this thing to operate the way he'd like it. Faster backers and bigger dudes along the interior DL are needed.

Q: Is Mike Hawkins Jr. everything Mike Hawkins Sr. told you this summer?

A: Yes, but what matters more is what I was told by others in the building about him. And that, yes, has been accurate. They believed he would be a game-changing type of talent and take this offense to a whole new level it never reached a year ago. It's not just because he is their guy, but they believe he is one of the best QBs in the Big 12 right now. They thought that going into the season.

Q: What is your biggest concern heading into UVA? Personally, mine is the linebacker corps. I do believe our offense is good enough to beat anybody, though. Thanks!

A: That group is definitely a concern, as is the d-line who is undersized and will be facing a veteran, physical offensive line — the most experienced o-line in all of college football, as a matter of fact. Keeping Beau Pribula from running wild is going to be the key of the game for Alley and Co. If they can limit his ability to escape the pocket, you're going to have a chance.

Q: Why do we have anyone named Brown associated with the program?

A: Poor Max, haha. Unfortunately, that play describes his college career in a nutshell. But hey, Kevin Brown is a dude. Devon Brown (Orange Bowl team) was pretty solid, and while Jarrett Brown wasn't Pat White, he was still an adequate starter. Oh, and how can I forget "The Baddest Man in Morgantown," Leddie Brown? But I know what you mean, haha.

Q: There is a serious risk involved with the defense. You see RR's body language on the sidelines, and it shows doubt. Is it more scheme-related, out of position which is coachable, or is it simply not enough talent to cover the field against the athleticism of offensive designs?

A: I believe it's a mixture of not having enough talent and a lack of reps in the system. So yes, something that can be fixed, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be. I am very interested to see how they play when they are jacked up for a game, and not that they weren't hype for these first two games, but it's human nature to get more excited and locked in when you're playing a top-25 opponent. Does that lead to better results? Worse? That result is what I find most fascinating.

Q: Is Hawkins on a 2-year deal?

A: I am almost certain that is the case. I will look into it. That said, I do know that if Hawkins plays as well as they think he will, Rich Rod will tear that contract up and hand him a new one with a higher dollar figure attached to it, even in the middle of the season. They will not wait until the end of the year to give him a new one.

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