WVU’s Secret Weapon? A Deep, Versatile Nickel/SAM Room

When it comes to West Virginia's defense, there are so many unknowns. Do they have enough up front? Do they have the requisite depth at linebacker? Are there enough capable bodies at corner? The list goes on and on.

But if there's one spot defensive coordinator Zac Alley probably feels good about, it's the Nickel/Sam position, where he has three game-ready options, all of which can line up at another spot in the secondary, if needed.

Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin transfer)

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Latimer has familiarity with the system, of course, having played for Zac Alley for a year at Jacksonville State before transferring to Wisconsin. West Virginia tried to land him a year ago so he could be a part of that group of Jax State guys that followed Rich Rod to Morgantown, but financially, WVU was not in a position to make it happen. This year, they were, and it also helps that his brother, Amir, is now a Mountaineer.

The best way to describe Latimer is that he's just a junkyard dog. He doesn't have elite size, but he does not mind to stick his face in the fan. Don't be fooled by his frame because he can pack a punch. Think of a more controlled version of Fred Perry, and that's about what WVU is getting in Latimer. He can also play corner and safety.

Andrew Powdrell (UNLV transfer)

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Powdrell was one of the darlings of spring ball. The staff liked what they saw on his UNLV tape, but he turned some heads with what he was able to do in the fifteen spring practices. His speed is the thing that stands out the most. I'm not sure of what his running times are, but I would be willing to bet he's one of the fastest players on the entire team, not just the defense. His ability to cover ground and make a play on the ball is what makes him so valuable. Because Latimer will be the No. 1 guy at Nickel/Sam, you'll see Powdrell a good bit at safety. They want both guys on the field.

Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma transfer)

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Maliek is the brother of WVU quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and is every bit as talented. This will be his first true opportunity to see the field and make an impact, which is why there hasn't been much talk about him to this point. Don't get it twisted, though. They didn't offer Maliek a roster spot to help their chances of landing Mike. This is far from one of those situations. Maliek is a talented player who just needed a chance, and he's going to get it. He has the best combination of size/speed in that position room and was in line to be in the defensive back rotation at Oklahoma. If Powdrell ends up playing a bunch of snaps at safety, Hawkins, I would assume, will be the No. 2 here. The staff loves his skillset.