WVU’s Viral Idea for College Football 27 Hits 9.4 Million Views on Social Media

EA Sports brought back the popular college football video game two years ago after taking a decade-long hiatus due to all of the issues tied to NIL. Now that student-athletes are allowed to be paid, EA pays every player who opts in to use their likeness while also sending them a free copy of the game.

Each year, the game will continue to grow with new features and storylines to make it feel as realistic as possible. The first year, they just wanted to get the game back on the shelves, and in year two, they made some big adjustments to recruiting in Dynasty Mode while also improving the overall gameplay.

On Friday, the West Virginia football digital media team posted a video showing a concept for EA Sports that would be absolutely fire.

The video shows a player walking on campus at the iconic Woodburn Hall, going through the Mountaineer Mantrip with the team, touching the big block of coal, approaching the football facility near the Hall of Traditions, and then finally into the locker room to get ready for a game.

This looks like something that you would see in a Road to Glory mode, where you are getting the full experience with your character, very similar to how Madden does it with Superstar mode and NBA 2K's MyCareer.

The video has generated 7.8 million views on X and 1.6 million on Instagram, giving the WVU brand a huge boost in exposure.

EA Sports was tagged in the tweet, but has not reposted or commented on it, which is to be expected. This is not something that EA has in the hopper for this year's game and sent to WVU to post. It is an idea that WVU came up with. Although it wouldn't be all that surprising if EA eventually goes more in-depth with the Road to Glory mode, replicating some of the things seen in the video above. It just probably won't be as detailed or realistic as what we see in the post.

The number one thing for EA, I assume, is to improve gameplay and Dynasty mode, which is their most popular feature in the game.

For WVU, they have integrated the Stripe the Stadium theme and Gold Rush, but it would be neat to see the fans go along with the Coal Rush when wearing the uniforms, and the playing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" after a win, but because of copyright issues, that's almost certainly never going to happen.