WVU’s Week 2 Opponent Just Got Stunned by a Team That Went 3-9 Last Year

West Virginia's sole focus right now is Coastal Carolina. But for us, with it still being a few days until it becomes game week, we can afford to look ahead.

Last night, the Mountaineers' Week 2 opponent, UT Martin, which entered the year ranked 22nd in the FCS Top 25, fell to Central Arkansas, 36-24. Nowadays, rosters can be significantly improved in one offseason, but still, losing by double digits at home to a team that went 3-9 a year ago isn't a good look, and it will certainly knock them out of the rankings heading into Week 1.

Yes, I know. UT Martin is an FCS opponent, so who really cares, but hey! It's Week 0; we're still a week away from the season beginning, and it should give you some comfort knowing that this isn't a team that could threaten WVU, maybe like James Madison did in the past when they were in the FCS.

3rd/4th down defense...woof!

The Bears were 10/15 on third downs and converted two of their three attempts on fourth down. UT Martin was getting pushed around at the point of attack, not getting much penetration in the run game, and allowed QB Donovyn Omolo to operate from a clean pocket, pressuring him just twice on the night.

Limiting WVU's run game is going to be a chore

The Skyhawks had nine missed tackles on run plays, and we all know how elite Cam Cook is in that department. UCA rushed the ball 45 times as a team for 228 yards (5.1 avg) and two touchdowns. Seven of those runs went 10+ yards and two went 27+. And 18 of their 34 runs were zone scheme, which is what West Virginia runs heavily. Cook and the big, physical freshman, Amari Latimer, should have a field day against this defense.

Brutal start for QB1

Struggles continued for Julian Calvez when he put the ball in the air. He went 13/24 for 147 yards and was picked off twice. Throughout his five-year career (Grambling/UT Martin), he's completed just 45% of his pass attempts, throwing six touchdowns to eight interceptions. Calvez was dreadful on anything beyond the sticks, completing just 2/10 passes on Central Arkansas. Not being able to challenge them vertically is a big red flag. If he can't make it work against UCA, it's not going to happen in a few weeks against the Mountaineers.