WVU Set to Host All-OVC–Big South Edge Rusher

The West Virginia University football program is set to host Antonio O’Berry, a defensive end transfer from Gardner-Webb, for an official visit on Jan. 3, according to Pete Nakos of On3. O’Berry is also expected to visit Ohio State on Jan. 2.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass rusher is coming off a productive season, recording 52 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also added seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, earning an All-OVC–Big South First Team selection.

O’Berry appeared in six games during his first season at Gardner-Webb, totaling 17 tackles with six tackles for loss and five sacks.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, O’Berry began his collegiate career at Tiffin University in 2021. After not seeing game action as a true freshman, he appeared in two contests the following season before breaking out in his final year with 35 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Looking ahead to the 2025 roster, sophomore Curtis Jones Jr. is the lone returning Bandit from last season. The Mountaineers also added JUCO edge rusher Jeremiah Johnson and signed 2026 prospects Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, and Kamdon Gillespie on the first day of the early signing period.

West Virginia is also hosting Georgia Southern edge/outside linebacker MJ Stroud (6'2", 235 lbs) on Jan. 2.

