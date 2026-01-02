West Virginia to Host Intriguing Transfer Linebacker for Weekend Visit

One of the many things West Virginia needs to address this offseason is the speed and athleticism of the linebacker room.

Former UNLV Runnin' Rebel Isaiah Patterson (6'4", 235 lbs) checks those two boxes, capable of running a 4.4 40-yard dash, so it makes all the sense in the world that he's one of the names on their big board.

According to Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports, Patterson will be taking a visit to West Virginia this weekend. Per the report, Huffman will also take a visit to UCLA.

This past season at UNLV, Patterson totaled 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass defended, and half a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an overall grade of 54.1, much of which was brought down from his performance in pass coverage, where he allowed 16 catches and 187 yards on 17 targets. He held his own in the run game, grading out at 65.9 in that category.

Coming out of Yelm High School in Vancouver, Washington, Patterson chose UCLA, picking the Bruins over offers from Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington State.

West Virginia has seven spots saved for linebackers at the moment, those being to Ben Cutter, Ben Bogle, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor, Cameron Dwyer, Trey McGlothlin, and Antoine Sharp Jr.

While Patterson would bring depth and competition to the room, it might be a bit premature to assume he'd be coming in with the expectation of locking up a starting spot. Bogle and Cutter will have the experience in the system that he lacks, and there will be other backers that WVU's staff will target in the portal.

Patterson will have three years of eligibility remaining.

