WVU Sets “White Out” for Season Opener in Honor of Pat White Jersey Retirement

Wren Baker, you've done it again. The West Virginia director of athletics listened to what the fans wanted and delivered.

Over the last handful of days, Mountaineer fans have been pushing for WVU to officially designate the team's season opener against Coastal Carolina a "white out" game in honor of the legendary Pat White, who will be having his No. 5 jersey retired that day.

It all began with this simple tweet earlier in the week that a fan had.

Early Friday morning, WVU said, "Yeah, that sounds like a great idea. Let's do it," announcing the "white out" on their social media pages.

𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 5️⃣



⚪️ Wear white. September 5. ⚪️



🛍️ https://t.co/rg9We2weH8 pic.twitter.com/Id3RC3DUo0 — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) June 26, 2026

A flashback to the last "White Out" the Mountaineers held

December 6, 2008; Morgantown, W. Va., USA; West Virginia quarterback Pat White (5) takes the field against South Florida before a football game at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Don Wright-Imagn Images | Don Wright-Imagn Images

With Pat White's time coming to an end as the Mountaineer quarterback, West Virginia wanted to do something special to honor him, so they came up with the idea of holding a "white out," which was something they had never done before and haven't done since.

Not only did the fans wear white, but so did the players. It's very rare for the home team in college football to not wear its primary color.

As a matter of fact, there's actually an NCAA rule that the home team has to wear a dark colored jersey. West Virginia reached out to that week's opponent in 2008, South Florida, about the matter, and they agreed to waive the rule so that the Mountaineers could honor White in that manner.

It's unknown at this time whether or not West Virginia has reached out to Coastal Carolina about wearing white or if they even plan to.

But back to that night in 2008...

WVU entered that game with a disappointing 7-4 record and a struggling offense. They didn't really figure anything out that day, either, as it was an offensive performance to forget, although both teams were having to deal with snow and cold temperatures. Yes, even Mother Nature got in on the white out.

West Virginia did send Pat White out as a winner, though, defeating the Bulls by a 13-7 score. He finished his last game at Mountaineer Field, going 14/23 for 141 yards and a touchdown through the air while adding 40 yards on 15 carries.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers will kick off the 2026 season at 12 p.m. ET on September 5th. The game will be televised on TNT/HBO Max. White will be the seventh Mountaineer football player to have his jersey retired.