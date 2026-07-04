Ranking WVU Football's Six Consensus All-Americans This Century

Earlier this morning, we kicked off our 4th of July-themed content, naming the one player at every position on WVU's roster who will produce the most fireworks this fall.

Now, we pay homage to the past and rank the six consensus All-Americans West Virginia has produced this century. And before you give me any grief about the order, just know this exercise was pretty challenging to do, as you would imagine. But in a group of six, only one can sit at the top.

Before we get started, I think we have to note that it's mindboggling that Pat White and Tavon Austin were not a part of this club. How those guys weren't unanimously viewed as one of the best in the game at the time is beyond me. But I digress.

Note: The rankings are based on the player's production from the season they were named a consensus All-American.

No. 6: DL Darius Stills (2020)

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after defeating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Stills was a real problem for opposing Big 12 offensive lines. Then Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said he was "one of the best players we've played against," and ended his sentiment with, "I love him." What's even crazier about Stills' career is that he posted double the production across the board in 2019 but wasn't considered an All-American.

No. 5: OT Wyatt Milum (2024)

West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (74). | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Milum went the final three years of his Mountaineer career without giving up a sack. To be honest, the two years he had kind of set the table for him to become a consensus All-American in 2024. It sounds unfair, but the next guy on this list came out of nowhere. Milum, however, is without a doubt one of the top offensive linemen to ever play at West Virginia. Only he, Stills, and Ira Errett "Rat" Rodgers are the only West Virginia-born players to earn consensus All-American honors at WVU.

No. 4: CB Beanie Bishop (2023)

Pittsburgh Panthers Bub Means (0) hauls in a pass while being covered by West Virginia Mountaineers Beanie Bishop Jr. (11) during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I hinted at it. Beanie Bishop's 2023 season was unreal, and it really did come out of left field. When he transferred in from Minnesota, no one had any idea what Bishop would be giving the Mountaineers. It wasn't even a guarantee that he would start. He ended the season as the nation's leader in pass breakups (20) and passes defended (24), while hauling in four interceptions. Crazy production for a guy who didn't have much success the year prior at a Power Four school.

No. 3: LB Grant Wiley (2003)

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Other than the legendary Darryl Talley and Canute Curtis, I'm not sure there is another linebacker in WVU history better than Grant Wiley. This dude was a tackling machine from the moment he set foot on campus. It's going to be incredibly difficult for another linebacker to top his career numbers, especially in this day and age of the transfer portal. In 2003 alone, he totaled 167 tackles (99 solo), 14 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and a sack.

No. 2: C Dan Mozes (2006)

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The engine that made West Virginia's offense go during Rich Rodriguez's first stint in Morgantown. Just an absolute mauler who tossed defensive linemen around like rag dolls. He is just one of three Mountaineer players to win a national award this century, taking home the Rimington during his incredible 2006 season, being recognized as the nation's most outstanding center. To this day, I still don't think Mozes gets the credit or attention he deserves. Truly one of the best Mountaineers of all-time.

No. 1: RB Steve Slaton (2006)

Dec 2, 2006; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back (10) Steve Slaton carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was there ever any doubt? "Super Steve" was a highlight waiting to happen, constantly ripping off big run after big run. I'm not sure we will ever see anything like him again. In just three seasons, he racked up 3,923 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground alone. He was also a factor in the pass game, catching 65 balls for 805 yards and five scores. That 2006 season was insane, though. 1,744 yards rushing...just absolutely nuts. Slaton was one of the pillars of that core who put West Virginia football at the center of the college football universe. His teammate, Pat White, will have his number retired on September 5th, and you'd have to think it won't be long before retiring No. 10 is something WVU considers.