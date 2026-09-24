WVU to Add Former Utah RB NaQuari Rogers — What This Means for the RB Room

We are three games into the season, but that isn't stopping West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez from adding to the 2026 football roster. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, former Utah running back NaQuari Rogers is signing with the Mountaineers.

Rogers was one of the players who was granted a preliminary injunction earlier today in Indiana, alongside defensive back JaCorey Thomas, who transferred to WVU from Georgia earlier this fall.

Rogers began his career at the FCS level at Campbell, where he totaled 829 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 17 games before making the jump up to the FBS, playing for New Mexico. In his one season with the Lobos, he toted the rock 74 times for 382 yards and five scores and added a receiving touchdown on three catches for 14 yards.

In 2025, he climbed the ladder once again, following his offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Utah. There, he saw action in 13 games and totaled 387 yards and 11 touchdowns (led the team) on 98 carries.

The 5'10", 190-pound back was solid in pass protection a year ago, allowing just three pressures and one sack, proving that he can be an every-down guy, if needed.

How does this impact the room? How does he fit in?

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes running back NaQuari Rogers (21) runs the ball and shakes a tackle from West Virginia Mountaineers safety Israel Boyce (7) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would not expect anything to change at the top of the depth chart whatsoever. Cam Cook is going to remain the bell cow for this offense, and Rogers' addition won't put a dent in his workload. True freshman Amari Latimer has looked pretty impressive in his limited action thus far and is still someone they are going to want to get more involved as we get deeper into the season.

The ones who this will impact most, I believe, are Chris Talley and JUCO product Martavious Boswell. Talley, however, has been trying to work his way back from a tweaked hamstring that he suffered in pregame warmups ahead of the season opener against Coastal Carolina. Head coach Rich Rodriguez seemed optimistic about his chances to return for this week's matchup with Oklahoma State and was listed as questionable in the team's initial availability report. Boswell looked solid in his limited attempts as well, rushing for 31 yards on eight carries.

When Rogers will be activated for a game is anyone's guess. Perhaps it's next weekend against Iowa State, or when the Mountaineers return home the following week for the Coal Rush game against Arizona.

In Utah's game at West Virginia last season, Rogers carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards.