WVU Releases Depth Chart for Big 12 Opener vs. Oklahoma State
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Non-conference play is in the books, and now the games start to matter a little more as the Oklahoma State Cowboys stroll into Morgantown for a matchup under the lights, with a spot in the Top 25 rankings likely on the line.
Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers released their depth chart for this week's game, which you'll find below along with a few thoughts.
OFFENSE
QB: Michael Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley, Max Brown
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR (X):Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis, Landon Drumm
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa, Landen Livingston
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
I'm not surprised to see the OR still be labeled between Hawkins and Fox at QB. I think you're going to see that all season long, even if Hawkins shows he's on pace to be the best quarterback in the Big 12. Rich Rod thinks he has two starting-caliber QBs on the roster, so I guess that's the reasoning for it. Still pretty silly if you ask me.
At the X, Prince Strachan is not listed in the three-deep, but he is on track to play more this weekend against Oklahoma State and could end up seeing the second-most reps there behind only John Neider.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson OR Yendor Mack
NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic
It looks like David Afogho has solidified himself as the No. 2 option at the EDGE behind Harper Holloman. Tobi Haastrup will be in more of a rotational role as he continues to develop, and honestly, this is the most ideal situation for that group.
Isaiah Patterson has led the Mountaineers in tackles in each of the past two weeks, so I think it's safe to say he has earned the backup spot at the MIKE over Stolsky, who saw just a few snaps last weekend.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_