WVU Unsure of Status for Injured Receiver Ahead of Iowa State Game

West Virginia has been pretty fortunate on the injury front through the first third of the season, aside from the season-ending injury to defensive lineman Darius Wiley. They do have a few guys working through some things, though, including wide receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar, according to WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez.

"He's got a finger issue, so we don't know what his availability will be," Rodriguez said during his radio show on Monday night.

In the first four games, Weaver-Bomar has seen limited action, playing in a total of just 36 snaps. His day was cut short on Saturday against Oklahoma State, though, after he injured his finger on the eight-yard carry he had on a jet sweep.

Is Weaver-Bomar a hidden weapon for the Mountaineers' offense?

West Virginia University receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Because of the limited passing game, we haven't really been able to see what Weaver-Bomar, or the rest of the receivers, for that matter, are truly capable of. In the few touches he has had this season, he's made some things happen, including catching the first touchdown pass of the year from Mike Hawkins Jr. in the season opener against Coastal Carolina. He beat the inside corner and blew right past the safety, who got caught in a vulnerable position, leading to an easy pitch-and-catch from Hawkins for a 49-yard score.

If Rich Rodriguez ever decides to open up the offense and weaponize the quick pass game, Weaver-Bomar could play a very important role thanks to his speed. I think you could make the argument that he is the fastest player that the Mountaineers have on the offensive side of the ball.

The Mountaineers will put out their first availability report of the week later tonight around 10 p.m. ET. Today and tomorrow are the two heavy days of practice for West Virginia, so for Weaver-Bomar to play against the Cyclones, he'd probably have to see some work over the next two days, even if it's limited.

The redshirt freshman saw action in three games last season, with the majority of his snaps coming in the season finale against Texas Tech. Coming out of Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina, Weaver-Bomar initially picked Appalachian State alongside his brother, ChaMarryus Bomar, before the two flipped their commitment to WVU. He also had offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Missouri, Old Dominion, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and a few others.