WVU Updates Status for WR Jaden Bray, OL Nick Krahe for Oklahoma State Game

Late Thursday night, both West Virginia and Oklahoma State submitted their second availability report of the week ahead of the Big 12 Conference opener this weekend in Morgantown. Nothing changed for the Cowboys, but two names are off the list for WVU, signaling they are good to go, while one name has been added.

*- added.

West Virginia

OUT

N/S Emory Snyder

RB Andre Devine

DL Darius Wiley

QUESTIONABLE

RB Chris Talley

PROBABLE

TE Cam Ball

WR Prince Strachan

RB Martavious Boswell

*CB Nick Taylor

Oklahoma State

QUESTIONABLE

OL Braydon Nelson

OL Joseph Hanson

DT Iman Oates

PROBABLE

WR Chris Barnes

OL Johnny Dickson III

DT Braylon Rigsby

Bray and Krahe get the green light

WVU Athletics Communications

Cornerback Nick Taylor is the newest name to the report, but considering he is probable, just probably some bumps and bruises he's working through after playing a very physical game against Virginia. Unless something crazy happens, I would expect him to play. They're done with the heavy work this week.

Offensively, though, it has to be a sigh of relief for head coach Rich Rodriguez and WVU fans everywhere to see that Jaden Bray is good to go. He came down really hard on his hip after making that incredible contested catch downfield late in the fourth quarter.

That young man has been through a lot throughout his career, missing the majority of the last two seasons with a foot injury, so an early-season scare but he appears to be good.

Oh, and you know he has this game circled, too. Sure, it's a completely different roster than the Cowboys have, and not the same staff that recruited him to Stillwater, but it is his former school, and you know he'd like to have a solid day against them.

Fellow wide receiver Prince Strachan being listed as probable is good news too. He's another guy who's dealt with a bunch of injuries throughout his career and was able to make his Mountaineer debut last week, appearing in seven snaps. Rich Rod mentioned that his role should expand this week.

Starting left guard Nick Krahe missed a handful of possessions in the game with an ankle injury and was replaced by Josh Aisosa, who came in and played pretty well until Krahe was able to get a good tape job and return to the field. That offensive line is getting better each week, and the last thing you want is an injury to disrupt the development of that group's chemistry.