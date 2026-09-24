Six WVU Players Questionable or Probable in First Availability Report vs. OSU
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So far, the West Virginia Mountaineers have had much better luck on the injury front compared to what they went through last year. In Week 2 last fall, they lost starting running back Jahiem White, starting wide receiver Jaden Bray, and a couple of weeks later, they lost starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol and running back Tye Edwards for the season.
The Mountaineers will enter non-conference play with defensive lineman Darius Wiley, who is out for the year, as the lone long-term injury.
On Wednesday night, both the Mountaineers and Cowboys submitted their first availability report for this weekend's game.
West Virginia
OUT
N/S Emory Snyder
RB Andre Devine
DL Darius Wiley
QUESTIONABLE
RB Chris Talley
PROBABLE
WR Jaden Bray
TE Cam Ball
WR Prince Strachan
RB Martavious Boswell
OL Nick Krahe
Oklahoma State
QUESTIONABLE
OL Braydon Nelson
OL Joseph Hanson
DT Iman Oates
PROBABLE
WR Chris Barnes
OL Johnny Dickson III
DT Braylon Rigsby
Getting Strachan involved will be huge for this offense
I'm not sure I would have expected the West Virginia offense to be as explosive as it's been in the passing game if you had told me back in August that Prince Strachan would miss the first two games and only appear in seven offensive snaps for the team's third game.
DJ Epps has been creating big plays after big plays, Jaden Bray has made some things happen, as well as UConn transfer John Neider. If Strachan is fully unleashed this weekend, you can expect Rodriguez to want to throw the ball more often, considering Strachan was expected to be the Mountaineers' leading receiver entering the season.
“Last week was kind of the first week back fully, and he played a little bit, but he’ll have a full week of practice this week, and I expect him to be in there a little bit more. He’s a big, physical guy and a good football player, so that was kind of a first game for him. His role is going to increase, of course, starting this weekend.”
Nick Krahe missed a handful of possessions during the Virginia game, but did come back, and if he is not able to go for some reason, Josh Aisosa will likely be the man to fill in.
The two teams will provide an update on these players and add any others, if necessary, tomorrow night.
West Virginia and Oklahoma State are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_