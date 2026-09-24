Six WVU Players Questionable or Probable in First Availability Report vs. OSU

So far, the West Virginia Mountaineers have had much better luck on the injury front compared to what they went through last year. In Week 2 last fall, they lost starting running back Jahiem White, starting wide receiver Jaden Bray, and a couple of weeks later, they lost starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol and running back Tye Edwards for the season.

The Mountaineers will enter non-conference play with defensive lineman Darius Wiley, who is out for the year, as the lone long-term injury.

On Wednesday night, both the Mountaineers and Cowboys submitted their first availability report for this weekend's game.

West Virginia

OUT

N/S Emory Snyder

RB Andre Devine

DL Darius Wiley

QUESTIONABLE

RB Chris Talley

PROBABLE

WR Jaden Bray

TE Cam Ball

WR Prince Strachan

RB Martavious Boswell

OL Nick Krahe

Oklahoma State

QUESTIONABLE

OL Braydon Nelson

OL Joseph Hanson

DT Iman Oates

PROBABLE

WR Chris Barnes

OL Johnny Dickson III

DT Braylon Rigsby

Getting Strachan involved will be huge for this offense

West Virginia University receiver Prince Strachan | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I'm not sure I would have expected the West Virginia offense to be as explosive as it's been in the passing game if you had told me back in August that Prince Strachan would miss the first two games and only appear in seven offensive snaps for the team's third game.

DJ Epps has been creating big plays after big plays, Jaden Bray has made some things happen, as well as UConn transfer John Neider. If Strachan is fully unleashed this weekend, you can expect Rodriguez to want to throw the ball more often, considering Strachan was expected to be the Mountaineers' leading receiver entering the season.

“Last week was kind of the first week back fully, and he played a little bit, but he’ll have a full week of practice this week, and I expect him to be in there a little bit more. He’s a big, physical guy and a good football player, so that was kind of a first game for him. His role is going to increase, of course, starting this weekend.”

Nick Krahe missed a handful of possessions during the Virginia game, but did come back, and if he is not able to go for some reason, Josh Aisosa will likely be the man to fill in.

The two teams will provide an update on these players and add any others, if necessary, tomorrow night.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.