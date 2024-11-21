Wyatt Milum Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist
Wednesday night, Football Writers Association of America announced West Virginia University left tackle Wyatt Milum was named one of seven finalists for the Outland Trophy.
Milum is one of four offensive linemen up for the award, along with a center and two defensive linemen. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense, with semifinalists selected by the Football Writers Association of America.
Milum has not given up a sack this season and only allowed a quarterback hurry and only five pressures. He has helped WVU rank No. 9 among Power 4 schools in rushing yards per game (197.2). WVU is the only FBS school with three players to have at least 525 rushing yards.
Dan Mozes, who played for the Mountaineers from 2003-06, is WVU’s only Outland Trophy finalist (2006). He won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center in that year.
The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 22, 2025.
Outland Trophy Semifinalists
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas
OT Will Campbell - LSU
DT Mason Graham – Michigan
C Seth McLaughlin - Ohio State
DT Walter Nolan - Ole Miss A
OG Addison West - Western Michigan