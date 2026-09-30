Zac Alley Explains WVU's Defensive Struggles, Expectations for JaCorey Thomas + More

Over 600 yards of total offense, 16 explosive plays, 18 missed tackles, and 41 points. That's just some of the frightening numbers that West Virginia's defense had in their first loss of the season to Oklahoma State last weekend.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Zac Alley spoke with the media for the first time since that night and gave his thoughts on what went down, among other things.

What needs to improve most

“It looked like everything from that game. Obviously, we weren’t prepared the way we need to be. The plan wasn’t very good. Didn’t put our guys in position to win, so back to the drawing board on that, and all areas probably need to get better.”

How to improve pass coverage

“I think you simplify it for them. You know, keep them in some things they can match up and get going on. A lot of it’s technique. We’ve got to work our technique better. I think some of them, it’s not like the guy is wide open, or we’re getting beat in press man. We take our eyes off our guy in man coverage, and they run a wheel route — that’s going to happen if you don’t strain to do your job with great eyes and great technique.”

How to play better in the 2nd half of games

“I think we probably got to play more guys. You get out there, and guys are playing 81 snaps or whatever it is. I know I’m not as good the first mile of my run versus the 15th mile of my run. We’ve got to get more guys ready to play, which I think we will this week.”

What JaCorey Thomas can bring

“I think he can run; he can hit. He’s obviously played in big-time moments in front of lots of people. He doesn’t shy away from that. I think he’ll be ready to play this week. Obviously, he hadn’t been here too long, so getting him back ready to go- I think he’s ready to go now. I think he’s got a really high ceiling. I mean, he started in a playoff game. I think there’s potential there, and he obviously wants to prove himself and have the opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Young guys making an impression

“We’ve seen Matt (Sieg) be in there a lot. Yendor Mack is a guy that’s played. He’s just growing up, you know, as you’re getting more reps in games. He made a lot of freshman mistakes in game one, some more in game two, and less in game three and less on Saturday. We like where he’s going.”