Zero Mountaineers Drafted in 2026 — Who Could Go in 2027?

Zero Mountaineers were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, which comes as no surprise considering the type of season we just witnessed. While West Virginia's current roster isn't loaded with NFL talent, there are a few guys who could hear their name called next spring.

I don't see anyone being in a position to leave school early for the draft, so all of the players mentioned below are heading into their final year of eligibility.

Projected draft picks

RB Cam Cook

Although Cook was the nation's leading rusher last season and will almost certainly have big numbers in this Rich Rodriguez offense, teams at the next level may be a little concerned with his size. I don't see it hindering his chances of making it or sticking in the league, but it will be what makes him a late day two or day three pick.

WR Jaden Bray

The injury he suffered last year was unfortunate, but it may have been a blessing in disguise. He was never going to get the opportunities with last year's quarterback play to put himself on the radar of NFL scouts. This year is a completely different story. Mike Hawkins Jr. can sling it, and if Bray stays healthy, he could play his way into a day three pick. Obviously, the injury history is going to be a major concern for NFL teams.

Projected undrafted free agents

WR DJ Epps

The transfer from Troy has just one year of solid production, but he's about to make that two, doing some special things in the slot for the Mountaineers this season. Big play ability and can make things happen after the catch. There's a chance he goes day three, but for now, I'll say he's a priority UDFA for a lot of teams.

TE Cam Ball

This one may surprise you. Ball isn't even the starting tight end for WVU, but he's going to see the field and make some plays. His big 6'7" frame is going to make him a legit red zone threat for this offense, and if he is physical in the run game, he will capture the attention of scouts. Teams love massive tight ends.

OL Wes King

I have King slated to start at left guard right now, but he can also play center. The versatility alone will be something that can help get him into a team's rookie minicamp.

N/S Geimere Latimer

If Latimer were 6'2", he'd probably be an early pick on day three next year. He can play outside just as well as he can play in the slot. He's physical, can make plays on the ball, and tackles well. Just lacks the size.

S Kamari Wilson

Wilson is the one from this bunch that I believe has the best chance of jumping up into being a draft pick. He had an ultraproductive year last season at Memphis, and if he repeats that this fall in the Big 12, teams will consider taking him.