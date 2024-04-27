Frazier Selected in the Second Round
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected West Virginia University offensive lineman Zach Frazier 51st overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The six-foot-three, 310-pound center anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a Power Five leading 2,976 rushing yards, ranked 11th nationally with 32 rushing touchdowns and second overall for fewest sacks allowed with 10.
The Fairmont, West Virginia native personified the State’s blue-collar work ethic and highlighted his toughness in his final game as a Mountaineer in the season finale against Baylor.
With 1:14 remaining in the game, down by four and on the first play of the drive from the WVU 20, a screen to receiver Hudson Clement appeared to be bottled up but Frazier got behind the Martinsburg native, picked him up and carried him across the first down line.
Frazier was noticeably shaken up on the play and to keep the Mountaineers momentum and time on the clock, he crawled off the field.
This is how smart he is and how tough he is,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “He limps off because he knows that's a 10 second runoff… I think that speaks to his intelligence. how tough he is, and he's a great player.”
The two time All-American went for a career-high 14 knockdown blocks twice, both against rival Pitt.
Zach Frazier notables
- All-Big 12 Secon Team (2022)
- Three-time Team Captain
- Two-time Iron Mountaineer (2022, 2023)
- Reese's Senior Bowl
- Played in 47 career games, including 46 starts
- Made 37 straight starts at center
- Allowed one sack over his past two years and four over his career
- Collected more than 170 career knockdowns over his last three years