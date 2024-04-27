West Virginia Football Reveals New Uniforms Set to Debut in 2024
First look at the new threads.
MORGANTOWN, WV - Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers revealed a new set of uniforms during the spring game which will debut in 2024.
The stripes on the shoulder pads return, paying homage to the Pat White/Geno Smith eras of Mountaineer football which saw three BCS wins, while double stripes on the pants honor the teams from the 20th century which featured Major Harris and co., who made it to the national championship in 1988. The flying WV logo also returns on each side of the shoulder pads as well.
The road uniform has West Virginia across the chest just above the numbers while the gold and blue jerseys read Mountaineers.
