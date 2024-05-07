Jonathan Powell Signs with West Virginia
Just one day after committing to West Virginia, class of 2025 guard Jonathan Powell has signed with the program.
"We are pumped to have Jonathan joining us," DeVries said in a press release. "He has terrific size and skill which gives him great versatility at both ends of the floor. He's very self-motivated and has a passion and desire to be great."
In 29 games last season, Powell averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45% from the field, 38% from three-point range, and 67% from the free throw line. He recorded 20 or more points in 15 games and went over 30 points twice with his season-high (34) coming in a two-point loss to St. Ignatius. At season's end, Powell was named the Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.
Powell chose the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Dayton, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others.
