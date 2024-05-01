Mountaineers Now

Grant Hussey Becomes All-Time Home Run King at WVU

The Parkersburg, WV native now sits atop the home run leaderboard.

Schuyler Callihan

In the top of the first inning in tonight's Backyard Brawl against the Pitt Panthers, West Virginia first baseman Grant Hussey slapped a three-run homer down the left field line to give the Mountaineers a 4-0 lead. A few innings later, in the top of the fifth, Hussey was at it again. The Parkersburg, WV native hit a bullet over the Clemente wall at PNC Park in right field, pushing the lead to 10-0.

With that homer in the fifth, he becomes the program all-time leader in home runs with 36, surpassing Tim McCabe (2000-03) and Jedd Gyorko (2008-10). It also marks the third consecutive season in which Hussey has sent 10+ baseballs over the fence. Coming into tonight's action, Hussey had collected 34 homers and 107 RBI with a batting average of .250 for his career.

WVU ALL-TIME HOME RUN LEADERBOARD

1. Grant Hussey (2022-present): 36

T2. Jedd Gyorko (2008-10 and Tim McCabe (2000-03): 35

T4. Stan Posluszny (2003-06) and Justin Jenkins (2005-07): 33

6. Mark Landers (1991-94): 32

7. Joe McNamee (1995-98): 30

8. Ryan McBroom (2011-14): 29

T9. Steve Rolen (1986-89) and Austin Markel (2006-09): 28

