Grant Hussey Becomes All-Time Home Run King at WVU
In the top of the first inning in tonight's Backyard Brawl against the Pitt Panthers, West Virginia first baseman Grant Hussey slapped a three-run homer down the left field line to give the Mountaineers a 4-0 lead. A few innings later, in the top of the fifth, Hussey was at it again. The Parkersburg, WV native hit a bullet over the Clemente wall at PNC Park in right field, pushing the lead to 10-0.
With that homer in the fifth, he becomes the program all-time leader in home runs with 36, surpassing Tim McCabe (2000-03) and Jedd Gyorko (2008-10). It also marks the third consecutive season in which Hussey has sent 10+ baseballs over the fence. Coming into tonight's action, Hussey had collected 34 homers and 107 RBI with a batting average of .250 for his career.
WVU ALL-TIME HOME RUN LEADERBOARD
1. Grant Hussey (2022-present): 36
T2. Jedd Gyorko (2008-10 and Tim McCabe (2000-03): 35
T4. Stan Posluszny (2003-06) and Justin Jenkins (2005-07): 33
6. Mark Landers (1991-94): 32
7. Joe McNamee (1995-98): 30
8. Ryan McBroom (2011-14): 29
T9. Steve Rolen (1986-89) and Austin Markel (2006-09): 28