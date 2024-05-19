SEC Commit to Take Official Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia is looking to flip the decision of 2025 defensive back Carson Lawrence (Chattanooga, TN) who is currently committed to Vanderbilt. The Mountaineers have secured an official visit with the four-star recruit while Ole Miss and Virginia Tech are also in the mix. Lawrence will be in Morgantown from May 31st-June 2nd.
"I’ve built some great relationships with the staff over there (at WVU)," Lawrence told FanNation. "I have a great connection with ShaDon Brown. He just lets me know how they love me as a player and he thinks I can be a great player for them."
Although Lawrence is leaving his options open, he's been committed to Vanderbilt since last June so it's not a guarantee that he'll eventually flip his decision. "I would just say it has to definitely feel like home with me and my family," he responded when asked what it would take to move off of Vandy.
As a junior, Lawrence notched 40 total tackles, nine passes defended, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and a pair of touchdowns.
He tells me that he expects to make his final decision sometime in July.
