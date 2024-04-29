Jordan McCabe is Heading to Green Bay
Monday afternoon, University of Wisconsin Green Bay men's basketball head coach Sundance Wicks announced the hiring of former West Virginia University guard, and assistant coach, Jordan McCabe as an assistant coach.
"2018 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball is coming home!" said Wicks in a release by the university. "I am jacked up to add Coach McCabe to our already elite coaching staff and for Jordan and Olivia to come home to the Fox Valley. One of the most important aspects of our program is the transformation of the young men who suit up for the Fighting Phoenix. Jordan's ability to connect with players on the floor and off is what stood out most to me. We want connected and competitive players, as well as coaches, and Jordan hits those marks."
"Fresh off finishing an outstanding playing career across multiple levels, Coach McCabe is in the trenches teaching, motivating, and relating the most relevant and applicable skills of the game and life," continued Wicks. "He is elite in player development because he utilizes training techniques that translate to the game. He gets the Green Bay Way. Gritty, Grateful, and ready to GET AFTER IT!"
McCabe played three seasons at West Virginia under former head coach Bob Huggins from 2019-21. He led the Mountaineers in assists as a freshman, averaging 2.5 per game, and dished 178 assists during his WVU career. Additionally, he became the first college basketball player since 2010 to have 25 points (career high), 11 assists (career high) and six steals (career high) in a win over TCU, playing 50 minutes.
The Kaukauna, Wisconsin native transferred to UNLV for his final two years of eligibility where he averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 assists per game in two seasons.