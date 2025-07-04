Eduardo Andre and Wesley Harris Join Best Virginia Ahead of TBT Opener
It's almost time for The Basketball Tournament, and Best Virginia has made some last-minute changes as Erik Stevenson is no longer able to play after signing a deal with the Miami Heat to play on their Summer League team.
To help fill his void and add depth to the roster, Best Virginia has added former WVU wing Wesley Harris (2017-19) and center Eduardo Andre, who played for the Mountaineers during the 2024-25 season.
In two seasons with the Mountaineers, Harris averaged 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 37% from the field and 32% from three-point range. After being dismissed from the team, Harris finished his career at Tennessee State, where he averaged 11.6 points per game.
As for Andre, he appeared in 31 games, making nine starts for WVU this past season. The 6'11" big man averaged five points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 69.8% from the floor. His best game of the season came on the road at Kansas, where he scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked four shots to help WVU to its first-ever road win at Kansas.
Best Virginia's first-round game will take place on Friday, July 18th at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube against DuBois Dream.
You can purchase your TBT tickets here.
