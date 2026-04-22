WVU’s National Championship Rifle Team Hosted at the White House by President Trump

There's always been this debate at WVU as to whether it is a football school or a basketball school. With the baseball team's surge over the last decade or so (with the exception of last night), an argument can be made that the dominance is shifting over to the baseball diamond.

But in all reality, no other sport will ever be able to top what the rifle team has done. Sure, it's not going to be something that generates a ton of excitement or revenue, but they are, without question, the most consistent winner at the university.

Back in mid-March, the Mountaineers captured their 21st national title, which is, of course, the most in the sport. This week, they, along with several other national champions in college sports, were invited to the White House to be recognized.

As he was going through the list of champions in attendance, President Donald Trump praised Coach Jon Hammond and the team for their year and what the program has been able to do.

“I love that state. That state is the greatest. It’s an incredible group of people. And think of it, the 21st national shooting title, and the coach (Jon Hammond) was there for all of them, or most of them. That’s amazing. I just want to congratulate you. West Virginia is a great place; it’s a great state. So many friends there. We’ve been there a lot. For you to win, I know how difficult that is, so congratulations to all. This was the school’s record as the number one most winning program in collegiate rifle history, so you have the number one school in rifle history. Congratulations, it’s an amazing accomplishment.”

“Go Mountaineers!” @POTUS congratulates the West Virginia Mixed Rifle Team on winning the 2025 National Championship! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xPyCzdbg8X — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 21, 2026

Hammond was a part of the team in the early 2000s and then participated in the Beijing Olympics (2008) and London Olympics (2012), while being the program's head coach, a job he was rewarded in 2006.

In his press conference following the national title, Hammond talked about how that feeling of winning never gets old.

“Super proud of the team for all of their hard work this year. Every year is different. It brings different challenges and different rewards, but it was a really good group that worked super hard all year. Even the NCAAs didn’t come without its challenges, but obviously excited to win another championship. Those things, we don’t take it for granted. Every year is special. It’s special for me to have the family there.”