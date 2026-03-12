President Trump Advises Iran to Avoid 2026 World Cup for ‘Their Own Life and Safety’

After initially offering a World Cup “welcome” to the Iran national soccer team, United States president Donald Trump judged that it would not be “appropriate” for the side to attend this summer’s tournament co-hosted by the U.S. “for their own life and safety.”

One day before Trump’s social media post, Iran’s minister of sport Ahmad Donyamali gave the strong impression that the national team would withdraw from the 2026 World Cup amid the ongoing global conflict. “Considering that this corrupt regime ⁠has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we ​participate in the World Cup,” he told state TV.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly pushed for every qualified nation to participate. Shortly before Donyamali’s statement, the soccer official released a statement which read: “President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.”

Trump caveated that sentiment on Thursday with a post on the social media platform he founded, Truth Social:

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

What Next for Iran?

Iran were the second team from the AFC to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. | AFP/Getty Images

The legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi once said: “Soccer is the most important of the least important things.” There are clearly more pressing issues for Iran to consider than its participation in a soccer tournament.

However, the comments of sports minister Donyamali show that this is a topic of consideration even under the current circumstances. Despite the blunt terms laid out by Iran’s official, BBC News Persian sports correspondent Pooria Jafereh deemed that “it is still too early” to come to any definitive conclusions.

That sense of caution and reticence for any finality is likely to be the same stance adopted by FIFA, world soccer’s organizing body.

No qualified nation has withdrawn from the men’s World Cup in the modern era. France and India were the last to do so and that was in 1950 due to the travel costs involved in taking a boat to Brazil.

Should Iran officialize its withdrawal—which has not yet taken place—Iraq is deemed to be the most likely replacement as the highest-ranked Asian nation not qualified for the tournament. The United Arab Emirates could also benefit from this turn of events.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC