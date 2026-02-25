U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Remains Non-Committal to White House Visit Amid Controversy

The U.S. women’s hockey team still has no current plans to visit the White House after declining an initial invite from President Donald Trump, a USA hockey spokesperson told Front Office Sports on Wednesday.

The team’s latest stance comes after Trump declared the gold medal-winning American women would be coming to the White House “soon” during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime as everybody saw,” Trump said of the U.S. men’s hockey team, the majority of whom did accept the president’s White House invite. “As did the American women, who will soon be coming to the White House.”

The U.S. women’s hockey team is “honored” to have received an invite, but the players remain tied up with scheduling conflicts related to their professional and collegiate teams.

“Players are back competing with their professional and collegiate teams and are in the midst of their season,” the USA Hockey spokesperson said. “They’re honored and grateful to be invited and any opportunity to visit the White House as a team will be based on their schedules once their seasons conclude.”

When asked to clarify whether the women’s team planned to visit the White House, the spokesperson said it was “TBD” due to scheduling and timing conflicts.

A White House official responded to USA Hockey with the following statement: “As the President and U.S. Women’s hockey team has stated, we look forward to hosting them at the White House after their tremendous victory and celebration.”

The U.S. women’s hockey team clinched gold after a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the Milan Cortina Olympics and have now medaled at every Winter Games since their inaugural tournament in 1998. The team previously declined Trump’s invitation to his State of the Union address due to scheduling conflicts as well.

In the wake of the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams’ joint gold medal finishes in Milan, some controversy has arisen after the men’s players were heard laughing at a joke President Trump made at the women’s expense. “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said during a now-viral phone call with the American men after their gold medal win. “I do believe I probably would be impeached, O.K.?”

Some of the U.S. men’s hockey players have since privately apologized to the women, according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo.

As far as scheduling concerns go, the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four is set to take place from March 20 to 22, while the PWHL regular season has returned from Olympic break and will run through late April. Given the timing, any potential White House visit for the U.S. women’s hockey team likely wouldn’t happen until late spring or summer, if at all.

