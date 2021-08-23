WATCH: Grier & Sills Make Big Plays in NFL Preseason Week Two

Will Grier and David Sills V connected for 33 touchdowns over a span of two years during their time at West Virginia and became one of the most dynamic QB-WR duos in the country and certainly in the history of the program.

Both Grier and Sills V had historic collegiate careers but find themselves in a similar position in the NFL - fighting for a roster spot. Grier was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft and after many thought he would be Cam Newton's successor, he's instead been battling to be the backup quarterback. As a rookie, he lost out to Kyle Allen and last year, Grier lost out to PJ Walker and was inactive for the final nine games of the season.

This preseason, Grier is back in the mix for the backup job with Walker and so far, Grier has had the upper hand. On Saturday, Grier finished 11/14 for 144 yards and made some really nice throws including a 34-yard deep ball to rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. over the shoulder.

As for Sills, he went undrafted in the 2019 draft and inked with the Buffalo Bills. His stint in Buffalo didn't last long but he signed with the New York Giants shortly after being released and has been pushing for a roster spot since. Unfortunately, Sills has dealt with COVID and a couple of injuries that have held him back from being a part of New York's 53-man roster.

Once again, Sills is making plays and gaining the attention of the Giants coaching staff. Over the weekend, Sills caught three passes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Sills is still considered a long shot to make the Giants roster but it is likely that he will remain with the team on the practice squad. Then again, who knows? Maybe Sills does enough over the next week or so to secure a spot on the active roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.