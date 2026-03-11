Former WVU QB Geno Smith Lands with a Familiar Team in the NFL

Geno Smith is headed back to where he was drafted 39th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The Mountaineers' great is headed to the New York Jets, who acquired Smith in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.

The trade included the Raiders trading a 2026 6th-round pick and Smith in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick from the Jets.

Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources. Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013. pic.twitter.com/xp7gvXxYJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

This move comes just a few days after a report that the Raiders planned to release Smith when the new league year begins on Wednesday. The Jets' official X account saluted West Virginia with an homage to “Country Roads.”

🎶 take me homeeeeee, country roaaaaaads 🎶 — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 10, 2026

Smith has had quite the interesting career in the NFL, but it’s hard to argue that he has put together some quality seasons and become one of the poster children for comeback stories of the NFL.

Just about a year ago, Smith was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Raiders to reunite with his former head coach, Pete Carroll. Not only did Las Vegas give up a third-round pick to acquire Smith, but they also gave him a two-year, 75 million dollar extension with 66.5 million dollars fully guaranteed.

Smith will turn 36 in October, but quarterbacks tend to age very well in the NFL. After all, Matthew Stafford just won the league’s MVP award in his age-37 season. While it may be a long shot for Smith to contend for the MVP trophy, it’s not entirely out of the question that Geno can produce solid numbers again.

Smith threw for over 12,000 yards and 71 touchdowns during his three-year starting stint with the Seahawks from 2022 to 2024. The Jets are clearly hoping they can produce more of that same magic with an offensive line that has been heavily invested in, and strong offensive weapons in star receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, who is in the midst of signing a lucrative new deal with New York. Smith threw 17 interceptions in 2025 with the Raiders, but arguably has better offensive infrastructure around him to allow him to deliver downfield and in between the numbers, as we got used to seeing him do in Seattle.

The former Mountaineer was recently named a top 100 college quarterback of all-time by ESPN. He has spent time with the Jets, Giants, Chargers, Seahawks, and Raiders in his career. Things may not end well the last time Smith was with the Jets, but it is the kind of full-circle moment that has to mean something special to the Mountaineers' great.