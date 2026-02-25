Former West Virginia Standout Linebacker Tony Fields II Inks UFL Deal

Another former Mountaineer is on the move as former West Virginia standout linebacker Tony Fields II is headed to the UFL’s Columbus Aviators.

The Columbus Aviators announced the signing of Fields II on their X account.

Tony Fields II is headed to the Columbus Aviators 😤 pic.twitter.com/HplApLEcrp — Columbus Aviators (@UFLAviators) February 24, 2026

Fields played his first three years at Arizona from 2017 to 2019, and then transferred to West Virginia for his senior season, where he made a huge impact. Fields was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Fields appeared in just nine games in a Mountaineer uniform, but totaled a whopping 88 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception in the gold and blue during the 2020 season. His performance in his senior season with the Mountaineers, combined with a solid career at Arizona, made Fields a prime candidate to be drafted.

Fields II was the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played on defense and special teams sparingly for the Browns but never truly earned a consistent starting role. However, he did stay on the team until 2024 when he was cut.

Fields dealt with an injury in both feet that kept him out of the rookie minicamp and part of training camp in Cleveland. He then injured his foot again in 2024 during a week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury landed Fields on injured reserve, and he was later cut by the Browns and cleared waivers. Fields totaled 88 tackles and one interception in his career with Cleveland. Now, Fields will get another shot at professional football in the UFL this upcoming spring.

The Mountaineers have no shortage of representation in the UFL

West Virginia is more than well represented in the UFL.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings and defensive back Kenny Robinson won the UFL championship in 2024 as members of the Birmingham Stallions.

Receiver Marcus Simms earned a spot on the 2024 all-UFL team for his season with the Michigan Panthers and used his success in the UFL to sign with the Seattle Seahawks briefly before returning to the Panthers shortly after. Simms was then traded to the Houston Roughnecks in one of the biggest blockbuster trades the league has seen to that point.

Dravon Askew-Henry was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2024 UFL Super Dispersal Draft. He finished 7th on the team in tackles in 2024, and 6 '7" tight end Kole Taylor joined the DC Defenders after brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Orlando Storm.

The Mountaineers are also represented in the coaching ranks of the UFL, as former West Virginia tight end Anthony Becht is the head coach of the UFL’s Orlando Storm.