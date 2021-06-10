Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Alek Manoah Shows Grit in Start vs White Sox

It wasn't his best stuff, but Manoah pitched well when he needed to most.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah took the mound for his third career MLB start on Wednesday evening against the Chicago White Sox. 

Manoah pounded the strike zone with his fastball early on but as the game continued, he struggled with his command. His slider continued to stay on the outer edge of the plate and oftentimes couldn't get it to break. These last two starts for Manoah haven't been as solid as his MLB debut against the Yankees but he's shown some toughness. 

In the 5th inning, Manoah pitched himself into a little trouble by giving up a leadoff walk to Leury Garcia and then allowing an RBI double to right-center off the bat of Nick Madrigal. Things got a little dicey in the next at-bat as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson shouted out a few words to Manoah after one of his pitches. Manoah shouted back but not much was made of it. Anderson flew out to the deep part of centerfield which moved Madrigal over the 3rd with just one out. 

Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo got the bullpen going as Manoah was trying to keep it a one-run game which is exactly what he did. Manoah buckled down, found his command, and struck out Jake Lamb with a heater on the outside corner. He then induced an inning-ending pop fly to shallow left field to limit the damage.

On the night, Manoah went five innings, struck out four, walked two, and allowed just one earned run on four hits. The Blue Jays came away with the win 6-2 by scoring a combined five runs in the final two frames. Manoah's record still stands at 1-0 and has lowered his ERA to 3.14. 

Manoah is scheduled to make his next start on Monday against the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. EST.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Darius Hill Making Moves in Minors

Logan Routt Joins Best Virginia

WVU Stars Bria Holmes, Kysre Gondrezick Meet in WNBA

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16232626_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Shows Grit in Start vs White Sox

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

341 Mountaineers Named to Spring Big 12 Honor Roll

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 32: Thank the Critics

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Logan Routt (31) fouls Texas Tech Red Raiders forward TJ Holyfield (22) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Logan Routt Joins Best Virginia

USATSI_15788389_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

How to Watch, Receive Updates of Alek Manoah's 3rd MLB Start

Kevin Brophy
Baseball

Brophy and Adams Nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Screen Shot 2021-06-09 at 3.07.44 AM
Recruiting

Jaden Mangham Discusses Official Visit to WVU

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Gives Explanation Behind Number Change