Alek Manoah Shows Grit in Start vs White Sox

It wasn't his best stuff, but Manoah pitched well when he needed to most.

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah took the mound for his third career MLB start on Wednesday evening against the Chicago White Sox.

Manoah pounded the strike zone with his fastball early on but as the game continued, he struggled with his command. His slider continued to stay on the outer edge of the plate and oftentimes couldn't get it to break. These last two starts for Manoah haven't been as solid as his MLB debut against the Yankees but he's shown some toughness.

In the 5th inning, Manoah pitched himself into a little trouble by giving up a leadoff walk to Leury Garcia and then allowing an RBI double to right-center off the bat of Nick Madrigal. Things got a little dicey in the next at-bat as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson shouted out a few words to Manoah after one of his pitches. Manoah shouted back but not much was made of it. Anderson flew out to the deep part of centerfield which moved Madrigal over the 3rd with just one out.

Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo got the bullpen going as Manoah was trying to keep it a one-run game which is exactly what he did. Manoah buckled down, found his command, and struck out Jake Lamb with a heater on the outside corner. He then induced an inning-ending pop fly to shallow left field to limit the damage.

On the night, Manoah went five innings, struck out four, walked two, and allowed just one earned run on four hits. The Blue Jays came away with the win 6-2 by scoring a combined five runs in the final two frames. Manoah's record still stands at 1-0 and has lowered his ERA to 3.14.

Manoah is scheduled to make his next start on Monday against the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. EST.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Darius Hill Making Moves in Minors

Logan Routt Joins Best Virginia

WVU Stars Bria Holmes, Kysre Gondrezick Meet in WNBA

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.