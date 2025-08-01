Best Virginia Falls to Eberlein Drive in TBT Semifinals
Charleston, WV – Best Virginia’s deepest TBT run came to an end Thursday night after Eberlein Drive guard Gabe York scored all eight points in the Elam Ending to end the band of Mountaineers and honorary Mountaineers run, falling 85-77 inside the Charleston Coliseum.
Eberlein Drive created separation midway through the first quarter after a 12-4 run behind the play of guard Gabe York and Terry Taylor both creating momentum with threes and capping the stretch with drives to the basket for a 21-12 lead with 1:44 left in the quarter.
Forward Toby Okani responded with a three and guard Isaiah Sanders followed with a corner three for 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to three to end the first quarter.
Sanders hit consecutive threes to open the third quarter, but Anthony Slaughter answered from behind the arc in-between to keep the game even at 24.
Best Virginia built its largest first half lead of six after a 9-3 run, capped by a turnaround three from guard Jarrod West Jr. as the shot clock expired for a 33-27 lead at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter.
Eberlein Drive tied the game after Rion Brown hit the jumper and received the foul, but Okani buried a corner three as time expired to regain a three-point lead, 40-37, heading into halftime.
Best Virginia held a slight edge through the first half of the third quarter as the two teams traded blows. However, Eberlein started to impose its will and put together a 7-0 run, ignited by the drive and the foul for guard Pedro Bradshaw and a 64-58 lead with just over a minute remaining in the quarter.
Forward Will Vorhees responded to end the run, receiving the pass in the lane, absorbing the contact to draw the foul and the bucket to cut the deficit the three heading into the fourth quarter.
Eberlein Drive built a seven-point lead, nearing the ELAM Ending. Yet, Best Virginia captured momentum with a three from West and Voorhis received the pass from guard Kedrian Johnson to pull within two.
With the Elam Ending set at 85 and Best Virginia trailing by two, Eberlein Drive hit a jumper, threw up a three from the win that banked in and toss up a prayer from deep for the game winner as Eberlein Drive knocked off Best Virginia 85-77.
