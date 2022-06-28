Best Virginia Schedules Exhibition vs. WVU Tech

Best Virginia is set to take on the WVU Tech Golden Bears in preparation for TBT

The Final Fourcast announced an opponent change for the West Virginia University men's alumni basketball team Best Virginia's exhibition game on July 16 at Fairmont State University at 6:00 pm. The group was scheduled to take on a D.C. based P.I.T.S squad, instead they will take on the WVU Tech Golden Grizzlies as the Mountaineers prepare to compete in the TBT in July.

The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 - Mylan Park Community Center) and Charleston (July 22 - South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

2022 Best Virginia Roster

1- D’Angelo Hunter (Navarro College 2017, WVU 2018, Nicholls State 2020)

2 – Devin Ebanks (WVU 2008-10)

3 – Juwan Staten (Dayton 2010-11, WVU 2012-15)

4 – Jamel Morris (Glenville State 2011-13, Fairmont State 2013-16)

5 – Jaysean Paige (WVU 2014-2016)

10 – Jermaine Haley (WVU 2018-20)

15 – Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan College 2013-16)

21 – Kevin Jones (WVU 2008-12)

34 – Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State 2017-20)

41 – John Flowers (WVU 2007-11)

