Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Bria Holmes' Stats in Win Over Mercury

A look at the final stat line for the former Mountaineer in last night's contest.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday night, former West Virginia guard Bria Holmes earned a spot in the starting lineup for the L.A. Sparks and helped lead them to an 85-80 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Holmes registered 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes of action while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/4 from three-point range. The win snaps the Sparks' two-game losing skid and puts them back to 4.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference. 

Holmes and the Sparks will return to the court on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST to take on the Mercury once again. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.32.29 AM

Bria's stats for the 2021 season:

PPG: 4.6

RPG: 3.0

APG: 1.7

MPG: 17.7

FG%: 29%

3FG%: 26%

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Addae Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watchlist

Doege Named in Sporting News' Top 25 QBs

Mountaineer Field Returns to Full Capacity

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.32.29 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Bria Holmes' Stats in Win Over Mercury

Will Crowder
Football

Jersey Numbers for Newcomers

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 9.54.51 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from S Mumu Bin-Wahad

USATSI_13371791_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU First to Offer 2023 Indiana Receiver

WVU Basketball
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alex Ruoff Joins Best Virginia

Alonzo Addae
Football

Addae Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

Doege Named in Sporting News Top 25 QB's

WVU G Deuce McBride
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Miles McBride Invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine