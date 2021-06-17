Bria Holmes' Stats in Win Over Mercury

A look at the final stat line for the former Mountaineer in last night's contest.

Wednesday night, former West Virginia guard Bria Holmes earned a spot in the starting lineup for the L.A. Sparks and helped lead them to an 85-80 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Holmes registered 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes of action while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/4 from three-point range. The win snaps the Sparks' two-game losing skid and puts them back to 4.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference.

Holmes and the Sparks will return to the court on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST to take on the Mercury once again. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Photo by Mark D. Smith - USA Today Sports

Bria's stats for the 2021 season:

PPG: 4.6

RPG: 3.0

APG: 1.7

MPG: 17.7

FG%: 29%

3FG%: 26%

