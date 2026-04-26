Did Leaving West Virginia for Ohio State Impact CJ Donaldson's Draft Stock?

Another former Mountaineer has landed in the NFL. This time, it’s running back CJ Donaldson, who signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Donaldson burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022. Originally recruited as a tight end, Donaldson made a statement in his debut, ripping off 125 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during the 2022 Backyard Brawl. Former WVU head football coach Neal Brown deserves a lot of credit for finding this role for Donaldson.

“He was just a really good football player, and the more I got to know him, I knew he loved football. Right now, we’ve got a need at running back, and that’s where he’s going to play,” Brown said. “Man, he gives us a lot of versatility. He’s just good with the ball in his hands and he makes plays … It’s a great pick-up for us. He’s going to make us a lot better offensively just with his versatility and his ability to do a bunch of different things.”

Donaldson went on to score 31 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Mountaineers. After the coach who recruited him was fired, Donaldson entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The experienced running back figured to have a unique opportunity in an expanded role with a national championship contender. However, things didn’t turn out that way for Donaldson.

He went from totaling at least 160 carries during his sophomore and junior seasons to just 96 total rushing attempts in 2025. His 361 rushing yards were the lowest season total during his collegiate career. It was a disappointing last season for Donaldson, who will look to get back on track at the professional level.

It’s hard to say that the move to Ohio State did anything but hurt Donaldson’s draft stock. He ranked sixth all-time in career rushing touchdowns and 19th in career rushing yards. If he stayed another season, he would have continued to split reps with Jaheim White, but if he stayed on the statistical pace he showed during his sophomore and junior seasons, he would have crept up towards the top five in career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Donaldson took a chance on himself instead of a chance at cementing himself as a Mountaineer great. Although WVU's offensive line was poor this past season, he could have helped get the run game going with his physicality.

Other former Mountaineers who made their dream come true

Several former Mountaineers were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this weekend. Ahkeem Mesidor was selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. Linebacker Josiah Trotter was selected 46th overall in the second round on Friday night. Reid Carrico and Michael Coats Jr. both landed undrafted free agent deals with the Cleveland Browns.

The Saints have somewhat of a loaded running back room. They signed Travis Etienne to a four-year, $54M contract in free agency this past March. They also have longtime starter Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Audric Estime on the roster. UDFAs face a long road to making the final 53-man roster in the NFL, but Donaldson seems to have steep competition in New Orleans. He will try to replicate some of the early career magic he had in Morgantown in the NFL.