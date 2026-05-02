Edward Vesterinen Taken in CFL Draft — What It Means for His Chances with the Vikings

Former West Virginia defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen was recently selected with the fourth overall pick in the Canadian Football League's 2026 Global Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Earlier this week, Vesterinen received an invite to the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp after going undrafted in last month's NFL Draft.

So, what does this mean for Eddie V?

West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Vesterinen is still allowed to participate in the Vikings' minicamp since he is not under contract with Minnesota. If he performs well and the Vikings want to add him to the 90-man roster to take him to training camp later this summer for a longer look, he will then have a decision to make, although it's not much of one — he'd sign the NFL deal.

If this happens, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will still hold his rights, which means if he were to be released, no other teams in the CFL (or any other professional league) can attempt to sign him.

The Vikings' rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 8th and 9th, while their first session of OTAs is slated for May 26th, so we should know pretty soon whether or not we'll see him stick with the purple and gold or if he'll be heading north to prove his worth.

Winnipeg's first preseason game is rapidly approaching; however, as they will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23rd. Their first regular season game will be on June 5th against the Calgary Stampeders.

Vesterinen defied the odds

West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It's rare that you see someone from Finland play major college football, let alone get an opportunity to play the game professionally. West Virginia brought in a handful of international players early on in Neal Brown's tenure, and Vesterinen is the only one who panned out from across the pond. We're excluding the imports from Canada since it's not all that uncommon.

Vesterinen played early and slowly but surely climbed his way into a starting role. While the numbers don't jump off the page at you, he was one of the most consistent and reliable pieces along West Virginia's defensive line. He was relentless, disciplined, always played with great effort, and helped create plays for his teammates — playing an unselfish brand of football.

Whether it's with the Minnesota Vikings or the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Vesterinen will bring a level of toughness and physicality that will be greatly appreciated. And if it doesn't work out with Minnesota this spring, I'm sure he'll have other opportunities in the NFL down the road.