Could Diego Pavia Go to the CFL? Well, One Team Already Has His Negotiating Rights

Diego Pavia's NFL draft experience did not go as planned. Despite finishing as a finalist for the 2026 Heisman Trophy, the Vanderbilt quarterback was not selected by any of the 32 NFL teams over the weekend, and wasn't signed as an undrafted free agent, either.

He did eventually receive and accept an invite to the Ravens' minicamp, which is good news, for sure. But that's still a far cry from a roster spot in the fall, which means he'll have his work cut out for him in the months ahead.

Good thing he's got a solid Plan B waiting in the wings. If he wants it, that is.

As it happens, the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers have already secured Pavia's negotiating rights. So, if the NFL doesn't work out, well, at least he's got himself an obvious suitor up north.

To be clear, Pavia may never decide to defect to the CFL, and it might not even be under consideration at this time; a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers told 3DownNation as recently as Sunday that it is unclear whether the team has been in contact with the ex-Commodore's agent. CFL rookie camps also open May 6, so who knows if there is even enough time at the moment.

Still, it is interesting to note that he has already sparked some interest there.

Meanwhile, the UFL is also an option for Pavia, though the run-up to that season is similarly tight and possibly incompatible with his decision to visit with the Ravens.

"I think a lot of what made him fantastic for college was also gonna be what held him back as an NFL 'prospect,'" ESPN's Pat McAfee mused re: Pavia on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. "If he gets in a building and finds success I’d be pumped for him and his family. Now. If it doesn't work out ... is he not the UFL QB blueprint?"

"Recognizable name ... can move ... not scared to promote," McAfee continued. "UFL’s getting 800,000 viewers a game, which is good for spring ball, can bump that a bit with some name brands [out] there ... I think we all assume the clips, regardless of outcome, would go for a bit.

"Feels like an opportune time for the UFL ... and for the Pavia show."

Why was Pavia undrafted?

Although he is one of the greatest football players in Vanderbilt’s history, analysts have posited that Pavia's semi-controversial attitude, as well as his size, were the biggest issues with his draft profile. Indeed, although the 24-year-old New Mexico native played six seasons of college ball and was heralded for his leadership abilities and determination, some headline-making antics may have soured his overall appeal.

Perhaps most notably, Pavia aimed at Heisman voters when he lost out on the award to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza back in December. (Following Mendoza's win, Pavia wrote "F-all the voters 👎,” on his Instagram story. He later apologized.)

Outside of that, Pavia measured at just 5'10 1/8" at the combine (very much on the smaller side for an NFL QB) and logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.76, which wasn't terribly strong.

Still, you can't deny how Pavia led Vanderbilt to a program record 10-win season— with passing numbers in the top 20 in the nation, at that—and how his talent deserves a bit more credit than his draft plummet would suggest.

More from Sports Illustrated