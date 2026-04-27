Three More Mountaineers Receive Invites to NFL Rookie Minicamp

The dream of playing in the NFL isn't over just yet for a handful of former Mountaineers, as three more alums (Jeff Weimer, Edward Vesterinen, and Chase Wilson) will get a chance at the next level, receiving invites to rookie minicamps. As we noted with the others who are taking advantage of this opportunity, these are not salaried deals and are instead more of a tryout.

NFL teams only have so many rookies on actual deals (draft picks + UDFAs), so they need more bodies in the building to be able to practice. Impressing in the rookie minicamp could lead to a spot on the 90-man roster, giving them a chance to go through training camp in the summer. At worst, they get their foot in the door and get some stuff on tape.

WR Jeff Weimer: Kansas City Chiefs

West Virginia University receiver Jeff Weimer | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Weimer was one of the hardest workers on the team last year, constantly logging the most miles in practice, even before he was cleared to play. The production was impacted by the inconsistent play at quarterback, but he was really solid coming along down the stretch, finishing the year with 21 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

DL Edward Vesterinen: Minnesota Vikings

West Virginia University Eddie Vesterinen | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Eddie V was another one of those guys who had a relentlessness to him. He did a lot of the dirty work, helping create plays for others. In his five years in Morgantown, he totaled 77 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Even if it doesn't work out for him in Minnesota, he'll have more opportunities to stick in the league and make a practice squad roster.

LB Chase Wilson: New York Jets

West Virginia University linebacker Chase Wilson | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Wilson spent the first five years of his career at Colorado State before making the jump up to West Virginia. He was a vocal leader on Zac Alley's defense and pretty much did exactly what they asked of him, considering they had so much inexperience on that side of the ball. In 11 games, he registered 46 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two passes defended, and two interceptions.

Other former Mountaineers who will participate in NFL rookie minicamps

DL Akheem Mesidor (transferred to Miami) - Los Angeles Chargers

LB Josiah Trotter (transferred to Missouri) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB CJ Donaldson (transferred to Ohio State) - New Orleans Saints

LB Reid Carrico - Cleveland Browns

CB Michael Coats Jr. - Cleveland Browns